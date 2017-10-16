The Supermodel Talk Show That's Probably About to Become Your New Obsession

When high-profile models like Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Ashley Graham all come together at Vista Studios in LA, you know they're up to something good. Turns out the ladies dressed up in glam outfits to sit on a couch opposite Karlie Kloss, who just might be hosting a new talk show called "Movie Night With Karlie Kloss." Hot, damn! If she is launching her own series, that's just another one of the incredible achievements the 25-year-old star can add to her resume.

Karlie already runs Kode With Klossy, makes videos for her own YouTube channel (will this new miniseries live there?), attends classes at New York University, and walks runways and poses for campaigns on the regular. One thing's for sure: we're excited to find out what these powerful women in the industry had to talk about. Read on for a sneak peek.