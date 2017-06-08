Blake Lively Might Just Be the First Celebrity to Wear Olivia Culpo's New Collection

Olivia Culpo can now add designer to her ever-growing résumé. The former Miss Universe recently sat down with us to discuss her new line with the fashion subscription service Le Tote. Olivia created a line of wardrobe staples including a polka-dot cold-shoulder top and a Gucci-inspired bomber jacket that's reversible. All of the pieces in the collection range from $45 to $150.

As for the inspiration behind her collection, Olivia said, "I think the Le Tote Girl is a boss in expressing herself through style and fashion. I feel like these pieces would empower any woman to be the best because they feel the best." She also revealed that she would love to see her designs on Blake Lively because of her amazing sense of style. Scroll to read how Olivia breaks down each piece in her affordable collection and shop your favorites while you're at it.