Olivia Munn's One-Piece Swimsuit Plunges Further Than You Thought Possible
Olivia Munn's One-Piece Swimsuit Plunges Further Than You Thought Possible

When it comes to one-piece swimsuits, Olivia Munn seems to have a type. She's worn a bright maillot like this one before, and she's also made a statement with an eye-catching plunging neckline. While vacationing in Hawaii with friends, Olivia showed off her cheeky, tomato red Gooseberry design ($99) from all angles, and we give her major props for pulling off the fitted piece with such a sexy cut. Olivia eventually covered up her bathing suit with a sheer white maxi skirt, but read on for a peek of what was underneath, and if you like the silhouette, shop similar versions ahead.

Olivia Munn's One-Piece Swimsuit Plunges Further Than You Thought Possible
