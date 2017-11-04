 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Grab Your Credit Card — These 10 Over-the-Knee Boots Are All Under $46 on Amazon

This season, even though the weather is cooling down, you don't have to give up wearing skirts and dresses. Your favorite pieces can make the cut this Fall by pairing them with some tights and over-the-knee boots to keep warm. From flat comfortable choices to sexy heeled ones, there are so many options available. We looked to Amazon because this mega retailer has a wide variety of affordable things. The best part? All these chic picks are under $46. So instead of splurging on just one, you can get a classic pair and even fun glitter ones, too. Take a look at our favorites.

Related
Prepare to Obsess Over These 11 Button-Down Blouses — All Under $25 From Amazon
ShoBeautiful Stretchy Boot
$34
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Shoe'N Tale Boot
$46
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Beston Glitter Stretchy Boot
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nature Breeze Olympia Boot
$33
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Summerwhisper Over the Knee Boot
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Thigh High Boot
$46
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Glitter Boot
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Beston Low Heel Boot
$41
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Vinhoo Suede Boot
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Premier Standard Boot
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ShoBeautiful Stretchy Boot
Shoe'N Tale Boot
Beston Glitter Stretchy Boot
Nature Breeze Olympia Boot
Summerwhisper Over the Knee Boot
Shoe'N Tale Thigh High Boot
Room of Fashion Glitter Boot
Beston Low Heel Boot
Vinhoo Suede Boot
Premier Standard Boot
Start Slideshow
Over The Knee BootsFallBootsAmazonFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
ShoBeautiful Stretchy Boot
from amazon.com
$34
Shoe'N Tale Boot
from amazon.com
$46
Beston Glitter Stretchy Boot
from amazon.com
$25
Nature Breeze Olympia Boot
from amazon.com
$33
Summerwhisper Over the Knee Boot
from amazon.com
$28
Thigh High Boot
from amazon.com
$46
Glitter Boot
from amazon.com
$40
Beston Low Heel Boot
from amazon.com
$41
Vinhoo Suede Boot
from amazon.com
$29
Premier Standard Boot
from amazon.com
$30
Shop More
Kendra Scott Earrings SHOP MORE
Kendra Scott
Women's Danielle - Large Oval Statement Earrings
from Nordstrom
$65
Kendra Scott
Women's Tessa Stone Stud Earrings
from Nordstrom
$50
Kendra Scott
Women's 'Elle' Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom
$55
Kendra Scott
Danielle Silver Earring
from Zappos
$65
Kendra Scott
Corley Earring Earring
from Zappos
$75$59.99
Daniel Wellington Watches SHOP MORE
Daniel Wellington
Classic Sheffield Watch, 36mm
from Bloomingdale's
$199
Daniel Wellington
Classic St. Andrews Watch, 36mm
from Bloomingdale's
$199
Daniel Wellington
Classy Sheffield Watch, 26mm
from Bloomingdale's
$149
Daniel Wellington
Classy Sheffield Rose Gold and Leather Strap Watch, 26mm
from Lord & Taylor
$149
Daniel Wellington
Classic Black Sheffield Rose Gold and Leather Strap Watch, 36mm
from Lord & Taylor
$199
Aquazzura Platforms SHOP MORE
Aquazzura
Women's Party Plateau Satin Platform Sandals
from Barneys New York
$1,100
Aquazzura
'Luna' plateau sandals
from Farfetch
$825
Aquazzura
Women's Party Plateau Satin Platform Sandals
from Barneys New York
$1,100
Aquazzura
Movie Star Suede Platform Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$850$340
Aquazzura
Mira knot suede platform sandals
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$765$459
Kendra Scott Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
emptynestblessed
fashionoverfatigue
styleofsam
curlsandcashmere
Daniel Wellington Watches AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sweetandmasala
bnbstyling
shopaholicwifes
carolinecwilder
Aquazzura Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
margoandme
awedbymoni
pautadeluxo
melissameyers
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds