Grab Your Credit Card — These 10 Over-the-Knee Boots Are All Under $46 on Amazon

This season, even though the weather is cooling down, you don't have to give up wearing skirts and dresses. Your favorite pieces can make the cut this Fall by pairing them with some tights and over-the-knee boots to keep warm. From flat comfortable choices to sexy heeled ones, there are so many options available. We looked to Amazon because this mega retailer has a wide variety of affordable things. The best part? All these chic picks are under $46. So instead of splurging on just one, you can get a classic pair and even fun glitter ones, too. Take a look at our favorites.