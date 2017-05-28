From No Boobs to Small Boobs, This New Bra Solves Every Struggle You've Ever Had

No matter where your cup size falls on the spectrum, from a triple-D to a barely there A, we all want the same thing: a bra that's cute, affordable, and well-fitting. While there are some suitable bras for ladies with bigger busts, for women on the itty-bitty committee, that's not always the case. This is the problem one brand, Pepper, is on a mission to solve. Started by Jaclyn Fu and Lia Winograd, Pepper is a specially designed bra for ladies with small boobs and it aims to naturally enhance a woman's bust through what they call an "authentic lift."

"[The name] is something we actually created and we're in the process of trademarking. When you think about bras for small cup sizes, a lot of bra manufactures produce heavily padded types," said Jaclyn. "They say, 'Oh, you have small boobs, so you want them to look bigger.' That's where I think their mentality is. But for us, when we talk to women about what they want in bra and how they want to feel in a bra, they want to feel like themselves. They want a bra that fits their body just the way it is."

The Kickstarter campaign recently exceeded its $10,000 goal and started preorders for the Pepper bra. They only come in two basic colors right now — black and beige — and cost $50, but Jaclyn shared that both she and Lia will create more colors, styles, and sizes. There might even be Pepper swimsuits and sports bras on the horizon. When I asked if the Pepper bra will eventually size up (for women with larger chests), Jaclyn shared that they actually plan to do the opposite.

"We got a lot of interest from women who really wanted to wear Pepper, but they have a band size of 28 or 30 and we didn't carry that. There have been so many responses on this side of the spectrum that we're going to offer even smaller sizes," she said.

Jaclyn also acknowledged that it's impossible to please every customer when it comes to bra sizing. For the ladies with small chests, however, Pepper might be the answer to all your struggles, so read on to see for yourself.