20 Stunning Wedding-Guest Dresses Curvy Women Will Love

We know how confusing it can be to figure out what to wear for a wedding, which is why we're making it a little easier for all the curvy women out there. While some celebrities like Dakota Johnson have the luxury of wearing a $15,000 Gucci dress to a wedding, most of us are trying to find a more affordable option that we can wear more than once. Ahead, we've curated a list of 20 stunning plus-size dresses that will make you the most stylish guest at the wedding.

Asos
Wedding Embellished Lace Insert Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Chiffon Kaftan Gown
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Dresses
Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
ABS, Plus Size Cold-Shoulder Ruffle Gown
$438 $175.20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
ELOQUII
Off the Shoulder Trumpet Gown
$124.90 $59.99
from ELOQUII
Buy Now See more ELOQUII Petite Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
TFNC Plus TFNC Wedding Plus Maxi Dress With Embellished Cold Shoulder
$119 $83
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Betsy & Adam
Plus Size Sequined Gown
$369
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Betsy & Adam Plus Dresses
Marina
Ruched Embellished Gown
$189 $94.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Marina Plus Dresses
Asos
WEDDING One Shoulder Maxi Dress in Summer Rose Bouquet Print
$121 $36
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
ABS, Plus Size Floral Lace Gown
$518 $207.20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
Pisarro Nights
Plus Size Women's Beaded V-Neck Lace Illusion Gown
$238
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Pisarro Nights Plus Dresses
Xscape Evenings
Plus Size Embellished Off-The-Shoulder Gown
$239
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Xscape Evenings Plus Dresses
Morgan & Co.
Plus Size Women's Long Off The Shoulder Gown
$129
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Morgan & Co. Plus Dresses
Marina
Plus Size Women's Embellished Overlay Sleeveless Crepe Column Gown
$189
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Marina Plus Dresses
Mac Duggal
Plus Size Women's Floral A-Line Ballgown
$458
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Mac Duggal Plus Dresses
Adrianna Papell
Plus Size High-Low Ball Gown
$219
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Adrianna Papell Plus Dresses
Pisarro Nights
Plus Size Women's Beaded Blouson Gown
$228
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Pisarro Nights Plus Dresses
Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
ABS, Plus Size Embellished Cutout Gown
$418 $167.20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
Eliza J
Plus Size Women's Beaded A-Line Gown
$208
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Eliza J Plus Dresses
Betsy & Adam
B & A By Plus Size Lace Matte Jersey Gown
$169
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Betsy & Adam Plus Dresses
Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Elegante Diadema Tulle Gown
$2,390 $1,434
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Plus Size FashionPlus SizeDressesWeddingShopping
