20 Stunning Wedding-Guest Dresses Curvy Women Will Love

We know how confusing it can be to figure out what to wear for a wedding, which is why we're making it a little easier for all the curvy women out there. While some celebrities like Dakota Johnson have the luxury of wearing a $15,000 Gucci dress to a wedding, most of us are trying to find a more affordable option that we can wear more than once. Ahead, we've curated a list of 20 stunning plus-size dresses that will make you the most stylish guest at the wedding.