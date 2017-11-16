Plus Size Wedding Guest Dresses
20 Stunning Wedding-Guest Dresses Curvy Women Will Love
We know how confusing it can be to figure out what to wear for a wedding, which is why we're making it a little easier for all the curvy women out there. While some celebrities like Dakota Johnson have the luxury of wearing a $15,000 Gucci dress to a wedding, most of us are trying to find a more affordable option that we can wear more than once. Ahead, we've curated a list of 20 stunning plus-size dresses that will make you the most stylish guest at the wedding.
Wedding Embellished Lace Insert Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress
$135
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Chiffon Kaftan Gown
$48
from Forever 21
ABS, Plus Size Cold-Shoulder Ruffle Gown
$438 $175.20
Off the Shoulder Trumpet Gown
$124.90 $59.99
from ELOQUII
TFNC Plus TFNC Wedding Plus Maxi Dress With Embellished Cold Shoulder
$119 $83
WEDDING One Shoulder Maxi Dress in Summer Rose Bouquet Print
$121 $36
ABS, Plus Size Floral Lace Gown
$518 $207.20
Plus Size Women's Beaded V-Neck Lace Illusion Gown
$238
Plus Size Embellished Off-The-Shoulder Gown
$239
Plus Size Women's Long Off The Shoulder Gown
$129
Plus Size Women's Embellished Overlay Sleeveless Crepe Column Gown
$189
Plus Size Women's Floral A-Line Ballgown
$458
Plus Size High-Low Ball Gown
$219
Plus Size Women's Beaded Blouson Gown
$228
ABS, Plus Size Embellished Cutout Gown
$418 $167.20
Plus Size Women's Beaded A-Line Gown
$208
B & A By Plus Size Lace Matte Jersey Gown
$169
Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Elegante Diadema Tulle Gown
$2,390 $1,434
