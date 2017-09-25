 Skip Nav
The 13 Most Shopped Items at H&M, According to POPSUGAR Readers

When it comes to Fall fashion, H&M is one of the first retailers we rush to. You can always expect rich colors, cutting-edge silhouettes, and a variety of fabrics from the brand. This year is no different — we are so impressed by the cool coats, unique dresses, and playful shoes the brand is offering. We rounded up the most popular items that POPSUGAR readers are shopping from the store so you can know what's hot. These options are selling out, so get them while you can!

H&M Loafers
H&M Short Wool Coat
H&M Dress With Lace Collar
H&M Velvet Flats
H&M Rib-Knit Sweater
H&M Blouse
H&M Trench Coat
H&M Metallic Sweater
H&M Short-Sleeved Dress
H&M Knit Form-Stitched Ankle Boots
H&M Tie Cotton Blouse
H&M Loafers
H&M Pile-Lined Denim Jacket
H&M Cashmere Sweater
