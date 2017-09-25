The 3 Things Our Readers Are Currently Shopping — All From Urban Outfitters

If you're a fan of Urban Outfitters, you're not alone. This mega retailer has made a huge impression on POPSUGAR readers, and customers love shopping with it because it sells way more than just clothing. Whether it's on-trend shoes, an Instagramable home section, or an ever-impressive beauty selection you're after, the retailer has so much to entice you with. We rounded up some of the most popular products it has to offer right now. From boots to a cool skirt, here are some great seasonal picks to get you in the mood for Fall. Take a look at these must-have choices and scoop up your favorites.