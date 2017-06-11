6/11/17 6/11/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice Monogram Clutch Princess Beatrice's Studded Bag Might Look Normal, but 1 Detail Makes It Unforgettable June 11, 2017 by Marina Liao 17 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you've ever accidentally lost your wallet or bag during a night out with the girls, you know it can be a total pain. But that's something Princess Beatrice doesn't have to worry about. When the royal left a club with her mother in London, we immediately noticed something special about her studded clutch: written across the front in gold metallic font was "Beatrice," aka the royal's first name. The monogram piece was pretty much her way of saying, "Hey, this belongs to me." It also served as a simple reminder as to who she is, in case you happen to forget her famous face. Just like Beatrice, we're a fan of personalized items, and this may be the perfect last-minute gift for the friend who's always going out. Go ahead and silently thank the princess for giving us the idea and inspiring a few similar shopping picks below. RelatedDoes the Patch on Princess Beatrice's Jacket Stand For What We Think It Does? Shop Brands Moschino · Mango Outlet · Stella McCartney · Alexander McQueen Image Source: Getty Princess Beatrice Dressed Up in a Red Velvet Dress For a Night Out With Her Mom Image Source: Getty / GC Images She Didn't Have to Worry About Losing Her Clutch at the Club Image Source: Getty / GC Images The duo was spotted at the Mayfair members' club LouLou's in London. Because the Piece Said "Beatrice" on It Image Source: Getty Make that "Princess Beatrice." The Monogram Was a Nice Touch to Personalize the Studded Clutch Image Source: Getty / GC Images Shop similar options to the Princess's below. Moschino studded clutch $1095 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Moschino Clutches Mango Outlet Stud Leather Bag $149 from MANGO Buy Now See more Mango Outlet Clutches Stella McCartney Studded Faux-Leather Zip Pouch $555 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Clutches Urban Outfitters Clutches FLYNN Dante Clutch $195 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Clutches Coggles.com Clutches Versus Versace Women's Stud Clutch Bag Black/Nickel $215 from Coggles.com Buy Now See more Coggles.com Clutches Alexander McQueen studded clutch $695 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Clutches Share this post Princess BeatriceGet The LookCelebrity StyleBagsAccessoriesShopping