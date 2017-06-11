 Skip Nav
Princess Beatrice's Studded Bag Might Look Normal, but 1 Detail Makes It Unforgettable

Princess Beatrice Monogram Clutch

Princess Beatrice's Studded Bag Might Look Normal, but 1 Detail Makes It Unforgettable

If you've ever accidentally lost your wallet or bag during a night out with the girls, you know it can be a total pain. But that's something Princess Beatrice doesn't have to worry about. When the royal left a club with her mother in London, we immediately noticed something special about her studded clutch: written across the front in gold metallic font was "Beatrice," aka the royal's first name. The monogram piece was pretty much her way of saying, "Hey, this belongs to me." It also served as a simple reminder as to who she is, in case you happen to forget her famous face.

Just like Beatrice, we're a fan of personalized items, and this may be the perfect last-minute gift for the friend who's always going out. Go ahead and silently thank the princess for giving us the idea and inspiring a few similar shopping picks below.

Image Source: Getty
Princess Beatrice Dressed Up in a Red Velvet Dress For a Night Out With Her Mom
Princess Beatrice Dressed Up in a Red Velvet Dress For a Night Out With Her Mom
Image Source: Getty / GC Images
She Didn't Have to Worry About Losing Her Clutch at the Club
She Didn't Have to Worry About Losing Her Clutch at the Club
Image Source: Getty / GC Images

The duo was spotted at the Mayfair members' club LouLou's in London.

Because the Piece Said "Beatrice" on It
Because the Piece Said "Beatrice" on It
Image Source: Getty

Make that "Princess Beatrice."

The Monogram Was a Nice Touch to Personalize the Studded Clutch
The Monogram Was a Nice Touch to Personalize the Studded Clutch
Image Source: Getty / GC Images

Shop similar options to the Princess's below.

