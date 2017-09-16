 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Princess Charlotte "Borrowed" These Tiny Red Shoes From Uncle Harry's Closet

You'd expect Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte to dress matchy-matchy at least once, but Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry? That would be completely unexpected. That's why you probably missed the moment when the two wore the same red Mary Jane flats (we almost did).

Back in 1986, Prince Harry posed with his family for a portrait and wore the tiniest pair of red buckle shoes to match his red shorts. Fast-forward 31 years later, and his niece was spotted in practically the same flats while arriving in Poland with Kate. Like her uncle, Princess Charlotte wore her Mary Janes with white socks and matched them to her red printed dress. We don't know if the two even realized this happened — it is years apart — but the fashion incident is too cute to ignore. Read on to have a look for yourself, then pick up similar shoes for the little one in your life.

Related
60 Style Lessons Kate Middleton Taught Us That We'll Never Forget

Dolce & Gabbana
Red Leather Crib Shoes with Charm
$175
from AlexandAlexa
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Girls' Shoes
Elephantito
Baby's Leather Mary Janes
$73 $54.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Elephantito Girls' Shoes
FootMates
Emma Girls Shoes
$59.95
from Zappos
Buy Now See more FootMates Girls' Shoes
See Kai Run
Baby's & Toddler's Scalloped Patent Leather Mary Janes
$50 $37.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more See Kai Run Girls' Shoes
Nordstrom Girls' Shoes
Toddler Girl's Livie & Luca 'Molly' Mary Jane
$60.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Shoes
Elephantito
Mary Jane Baby Girl's Shoes
$39.50 $35.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Elephantito Girls' Shoes
Prince Harry Poses For a Family Portrait in December 1986
Princess Charlotte Arrives in Poland With Kate Middleton on July 17, 2017
They Both Wore the Same Little Red Shoes . . . 31 Years Apart!
Start Slideshow
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsGet The LookPrince HarryCelebrity StyleShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Dolce & Gabbana
Red Leather Crib Shoes with Charm
from AlexandAlexa
$175
Elephantito
Baby's Leather Mary Janes
from Off 5th
$73$54.99
FootMates
Emma Girls Shoes
from Zappos
$59.95
See Kai Run
Baby's & Toddler's Scalloped Patent Leather Mary Janes
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$50$37.50
Nordstrom
Toddler Girl's Livie & Luca 'Molly' Mary Jane
from Nordstrom
$60.95
Elephantito
Mary Jane Baby Girl's Shoes
from Zappos
$39.50$35.99
Shop More
Dolce & Gabbana Girls' Shoes SHOP MORE
Dolce & Gabbana
Pineapple Printed Rubber Flip Flops
from LUISAVIAROMA
$115
Dolce & Gabbana
Girls' Floral Print Satin Flats
from TheRealReal
$95
Dolce & Gabbana
Studded Detail Leather Sneakers W/ Crown
from LUISAVIAROMA
$575
Dolce & Gabbana
Girls' Ponyhair Cheetah-Patterned Flats
from TheRealReal
$55
Dolce & Gabbana
Girls' Bow-Embellished Patent Leather Sandals
from TheRealReal
$125
Elephantito Girls' Shoes SHOP MORE
Elephantito
Mary Jane Girl's Shoes
from Zappos
$73$50.99
Elephantito
Patent Mary Jane Girls Shoes
from Zappos
$73
Elephantito
Mary Jane w/ Bow Girls Shoes
from Zappos
$59.50$40.99
Elephantito
Spectator Mary Jane Girls Shoes
from Zappos
$73$50.99
Elephantito
Scholar Mary Jane Girls Shoes
from Zappos
$73
See Kai Run Girls' Shoes SHOP MORE
See Kai Run
Infant Girl's 'Fe' Metallic Leather Gladiator Sandal
from Nordstrom
$50
See Kai Run
Girl's Ginger Ii Mary Jane
from Nordstrom
$39.95
See Kai Run
Toddler Girl's 'Ginger' Metallic Leather Mary Jane Flat
from Nordstrom
$61.95
See Kai Run
Girl's Ginger Ii Mary Jane Sandal
from Nordstrom
$49.95
See Kai Run
Infant Girl's 'Brook Ii' Leather Fisherman Sandal
from Nordstrom
$41.95
Nordstrom Girls' Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Babies
36 of the Best Gifts For Infants
by Alessia Santoro
Kid Shopping
The Best Shoes For New Walkers (That Actually Stay On!)
by Lisa Horten
Baby Shopping
20 Perfectly Pink Baby Shower Gifts
by Lauren Levy
Baby Shopping
These 28 Tie-Dye Baby Shower Gift Ideas Are Going to Be Your Newest Obsession
by Lauren Levy
Nordstrom Girls' Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
liketoknow.it.family
thatgirlgick
walkinginmemphisinhighheels
catalynbear
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds