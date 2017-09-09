Spice Up Your Fall Shoe Game With These 13 Patterned Boots

We're feeling brave this Fall; it's time to go bold. As much as we love a good neutral shoe, patterned boots are what we'll be wearing all season long. Whether they're plaid, floral, or snakeskin, we love the idea of being a little daring from the ground up. Not only will boots keep your feet warm during the chillier season, but they also look great with everything. Wear them with dresses, skirts, jeans, or trousers — and don't be afraid to mix patterns! Autumn is all about having fun with your look. Shop our favorite options and buy a pair if you dare.