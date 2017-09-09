 Skip Nav
Spice Up Your Fall Shoe Game With These 13 Patterned Boots

We're feeling brave this Fall; it's time to go bold. As much as we love a good neutral shoe, patterned boots are what we'll be wearing all season long. Whether they're plaid, floral, or snakeskin, we love the idea of being a little daring from the ground up. Not only will boots keep your feet warm during the chillier season, but they also look great with everything. Wear them with dresses, skirts, jeans, or trousers — and don't be afraid to mix patterns! Autumn is all about having fun with your look. Shop our favorite options and buy a pair if you dare.

Sam Edelman Taye Jacquard Ankle Boots
Kenzo Plaid Leather Ankle Boots
Jeffrey Campbell Optimum Studded Snake Booties
Urban Outfitters Emma Floral Jacquard Ankle Boot
Saint Laurent Jacquard LouLou Ankle Boots
Sam Edelman Cambell Floral Ankle Boot
Miss Selfridge Star Boot
Ceri Hoover Benson Boots
Rag & Bone Drea Booties
Forever 21 Faux Suede Embroidered Boots
Robert Clergerie Almond Toe Snakeskin Booties
Schutz Happiness Jacquard Chelsea Boots
Forever 21 Shellys London Embroidered Boots
