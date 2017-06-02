6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Wearing a White Suit Priyanka Chopra Looks White Hot In This 1 Simple Pantsuit June 2, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 12 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Priyanka Chopra has long been a fan of the classic blazer and jeans combination as well as bold red carpet looks. (Remember her Met Gala dress?) While on a press trip to promote her new movie Baywatch, the actress took her love of a well-tailored blazer one step further in a white pantsuit. We couldn't help but think that Priyanka was channeling the '70s because of her jacket's prominent shoulders and wide-leg trousers. She styled it with a sheer, lace shirt, with a white bralette peeking out to show off some skin. She finished her look off with a belt. Have a look at her white-hot look ahead. RelatedWe Didn't Think We Needed Another Bikini, Then We Saw Priyanka Chopra's Shop Brands Alice + Olivia · Liz Claiborne · J.Crew Factory · Stella McCartney · Loro Piana · White House Black Market · Giorgio Armani Priyanka Chopra Wore a White Pantsuit A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:48am PDT Her Jacket Featured Prominent Shoulder Pads A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:38am PDT She Wore It With Matching Wide-Leg Trousers A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:42am PDT She Finished Off Her Look With a Sheer Top and White Bralette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:51am PDT Alice + Olivia Dylan Pintuck Pants $295 $177 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Pants Liz Claiborne Suit Jacket-Talls $70 $41.99 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Liz Claiborne Jackets J.Crew Factory Cotton suiting blazer $158 $79 from J.Crew Factory Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Petite Jackets Stella McCartney Twill Blazer - White $1,295 $906 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Blazers Loro Piana Linen Pantsuit $430 $322.50 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Loro Piana Suits White House Black Market Miranda Suiting Jacket $150 from White House Black Market Buy Now See more White House Black Market Jackets Giorgio Armani Classic Two-Piece Evening Pantsuit, White $6,995 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Giorgio Armani Suits Share this post PantsuitPriyanka ChopraSuitGet The LookCelebrity StyleShopping