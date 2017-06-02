Priyanka Chopra Looks White Hot In This 1 Simple Pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra has long been a fan of the classic blazer and jeans combination as well as bold red carpet looks. (Remember her Met Gala dress?) While on a press trip to promote her new movie Baywatch, the actress took her love of a well-tailored blazer one step further in a white pantsuit.

We couldn't help but think that Priyanka was channeling the '70s because of her jacket's prominent shoulders and wide-leg trousers. She styled it with a sheer, lace shirt, with a white bralette peeking out to show off some skin. She finished her look off with a belt. Have a look at her white-hot look ahead.