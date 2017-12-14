 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Queen Elizabeth Dealt With a Fashion Emergency of Royal Proportions on Her Wedding Day
Street Style
66 Styling Hacks That Fashion Girls Use Daily
Meghan Markle
There's Something About Meghan Markle's Street Style That Will Remind You of Your Own
Street Style
100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Queen Elizabeth Dealt With a Fashion Emergency of Royal Proportions on Her Wedding Day

Now that Netflix's The Crown has debuted its second season and there is so much buzz surrounding the throne (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did just get engaged after all), facts are surfacing about the royal family, including this notable one concerning Queen Elizabeth II's wedding day. When she was getting ready to walk down the aisle, the last thing on Elizabeth's mind was probably the fact that there would be a mishap with the most important accessory she was wearing. The British royal was set to wear her grandmother's diamond-encrusted Queen Mary Fringe Tiara, which was originally made in 1919. But suddenly, it broke.

"The Fringe Tiara was given to Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day, and the hairdresser broke it. On that day, they had it police escorted to the House of Garrard workshops. We fixed the tiara that morning, had it sent back to Queen Elizabeth, and then she got married in it," House of Garrard, the royals' jeweler, told Marie Claire. "You don't expect the royals to have those sorts of mix-ups, but they do!" What a save from one of the world's oldest jewelers! We can only imagine how Queen Elizabeth II felt in that moment, but she still looked beautiful and rocked the tiara like only a queen could.

Related
Queen Elizabeth II Took the Throne at a Crazy-Young Age
Queen Elizabeth Dealt With a Fashion Emergency of Royal Proportions on Her Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth Dealt With a Fashion Emergency of Royal Proportions on Her Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth Dealt With a Fashion Emergency of Royal Proportions on Her Wedding Day
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsTiarasQueen Elizabeth IIBridalCelebrity StyleAccessoriesHair AccessoriesJewelryWedding
The Royals
Duke of Cambridge? Duchess of Kent? Here's the Reason Royal Titles Include Places
by Sabienna Bowman
Meghan Markle Strathberry Bag
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Handbag Is So Popular, It's Already Being Auctioned Off
by Sarah Wasilak
Meghan Markle's Favorite Fashion Brands
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wears These 6 Brands on Repeat — and They're Royal Approved
by Marina Liao
Meghan Markle's Vacation Style
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Should Give Every Royal a Lesson on Travel Style
by Marina Liao
Cheap Watches For Women
Gift Guide
20 Stylish AND Affordable Watches — Just in Time For the Holidays
by Randy Miller
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds