Rachel Zoe Has a Vision For Her Brides — and It Doesn't Include Sneakers

Rachel Zoe has a vision for her bride, and you can see that clearly in her first-ever wedding collection. On Sept. 5, the designer debuted a variety of dresses that are, in her own words, "classic and elegant with a subtle twist." She took a sophisticated and minimalist approach to creating her bridal looks, which range from a one-shoulder ruffled number to a long-sleeved gown. There's even a pantsuit option. The sleek, modern styles speak to Rachel's "you wear the dress, not the dress wears you" mentality.

When we chatted with Rachel, we picked her brain about the new collection and she offered up her own personal bridal fashion tips as well. Given her industry experience as a past stylist and now as a successful designer, Rachel definitely had plenty of wisdom to share. Read on to see what she had to say and then shop her bridal dresses online.