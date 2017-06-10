Sasha Obama's Style
36 Times Sasha Was the Most Stylish Member of the Obama Family
Michelle may be the master of polished style while Malia scores her best dresses from ASOS, but lately we've had our eyes on a different Obama lady's wardrobe: Sasha. From pairing her gowns with chokers to perfectly pulling off athleisure looks, the 16-year-old is a fashion icon in her own right — and honestly has been for years.
Looking back at her time growing up in the White House, Sasha's tried a variety of then-trends, from printed jeans to colorful tights. Scroll through to see how much of a style pro she's been from the start. Then check out the times Malia dressed just like Michelle.