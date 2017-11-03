 Skip Nav
These 11 Scarves May Look Expensive, but They're All Under $15 and From Amazon

If you're totally obsessed with scarves, you're not alone — I have drawers filled to the brim with my favorite cold-weather accessory. These cozy pieces are one of the best parts about chilly temps. Not only do they keep you warm, but you can mix and match so many colors and patterns with pretty much any outfit. This year, treat yourself to not just one, but a few more new ones by shopping affordable picks. We looked to Amazon because the online store carries a variety of brands and styles. We searched and found everything from classic plaid prints to faux fur. Take a look at our favorites.

Neosan Chunky Scarf
$15
Buy Now
Wander Agio Scarf
$13
Buy Now
Zwingtonseas Faux Fur Scarf
$11
Buy Now
MaaMgic Soft Scarf
$11
Buy Now
Bess Bridal Blanket Scarf
$15
Buy Now
Sakkas Nadia Faux Fur Scarf
$10
Buy Now
Huiyuzhi Plaid Blanket Scarf
$8
Buy Now
Basico Infinity Scarf
$5
Buy Now
Dimore Plaid Scarf
$9
Buy Now
Niaiwei Large Scarf
$15
Buy Now
BYOS Tartan Plaid Scarf
$15
Buy Now
ShopppingFallScarfAmazonFall Fashion
