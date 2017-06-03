Selena Gomez Gave Her Travel Outfit a Sexy Twist You Shouldn’t Miss

An all-black outfit is the ultimate travel uniform and Selena Gomez rocked it well while at LAX. The singer made the case for wearing a revealing crop top with a leather jacket, pants, and heeled booties. By baring her midriff, Selena gave her travel outfit a sexy twist that can't be missed. She completed the look with a structured handbag and see-through sunglasses. If you're feeling inspired by Selena's crop top, shop similar versions ahead.