 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez Gave Her Travel Outfit a Sexy Twist You Shouldn’t Miss
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
Personal Essay
I Wore Heels to Work For 2 Weeks — and I Paid
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Selena Gomez Gave Her Travel Outfit a Sexy Twist You Shouldn’t Miss

An all-black outfit is the ultimate travel uniform and Selena Gomez rocked it well while at LAX. The singer made the case for wearing a revealing crop top with a leather jacket, pants, and heeled booties. By baring her midriff, Selena gave her travel outfit a sexy twist that can't be missed. She completed the look with a structured handbag and see-through sunglasses. If you're feeling inspired by Selena's crop top, shop similar versions ahead.

Related
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel StyleSelena GomezGet The LookTopsCelebrity StyleShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
Marilyn Monroe Pictures
Marilyn Monroe
Look Back at Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Glamour in These 19 Gorgeous Photos
by Brittney Stephens
Floral Nike Sneakers
Summer
You're Doing Summer Wrong If You're Not Wearing These Floral Nikes
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Kate Beckinsale Dress at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale's Dress Was a Fourth of July Treat in the Middle of May
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds