From a style perspective, there is perhaps no one more prepared for Fall than Selena Gomez. The star already has countless tricks up her sleeve for making it through the transitional period, and she's got a brand-new gray plaid trench coat she's been wearing everywhere. But Selena confirmed she is no-buts-about-it ready for pumpkin spice lattes and Thanksgiving with the outfit she wore on the set of her latest project, Woody Allen's untitled movie.

Whether Selena's fuzzy sweater and Marc Jacobs corduroy miniskirt were part of a costume from the film, we can't be sure. But we do know that orange and cranberry are two quintessential Fall colors that'd warm anybody up to the season. Selena made them look downright attractive with the addition of casual Golden Goose sneakers and mirrored circle sunglasses, and you will too. Just read on to shop Selena's two separates that really should never be separated.