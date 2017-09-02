6 Colors Every Fashion Girl Will Be Wearing For Fall

The Fall '17 runways didn't just give us the eight trends to wear this season, they also gave us a sneak peek into Fall colorways. If you don't remember them, not to worry, because we narrowed it down to six shades we predict every fashion girl will be wearing this Fall.

At the top of our list? Patent red and liquid silver. These two colors popped up in show after show like Victoria Beckham and Calvin Klein. The color trends will soon trickle down to your favorite retailers, some of which are already offering clothes and accessories in these hues. Read on to get ahead of the game and see what the most popular shades are for this season. Plus, now you'll know exactly what color to get that item in before checkout.