 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
6 Times Selena Gomez Could Have Been Wearing The Weeknd's Clothes

If you've been paying attention to Selena Gomez's outfits lately, you've probably noticed two things: 1. The star keeps wearing and rewearing the same staple pieces. 2. Her style is more relaxed and loose and most definitely inspired by menswear.

Well, that's not all a coincidence. The Puma and Coach ambassador told Vogue in an interview that she has been sharing a closet with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, now that the couple lives in New York City. "I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we're] just kind of throwing different ideas around," she said. "Sometimes I'll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes. I'll just wear that as a little cute date-night dress or something to the movies."

Now that we know her trick, the evidence is pretty obvious. Here are just six times Selena could have easily been wearing The Weeknd's clothes.

Related
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs

A Chunky Cardigan
Boyfriend Jean Jacket
Black Hoodie
Long T-Shirt
Oversize Sweatshirt
Start Slideshow
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityThe WeekndCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezCelebrity CouplesGet The LookCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop More
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA Sweats & Hoodies SHOP MORE
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
Women's Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt
from Barneys New York
$280
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
sheer detail oversized sweatshirt
from Farfetch
$350
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
oversized cold-shoulder sweatshirt
from Farfetch
$325$130
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
printed cutout sweatshirt
from Farfetch
$360
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
high low sweatshirt
from Farfetch
$465
Asos Cardigans SHOP MORE
Asos
Cardigan In Rib With Button Detail
from Asos
$29
Asos
Ultimate Chunky Cardigan
from Asos
$40
Asos
Chunky Cocoon Cardigan
from Asos
$51
Asos
ASOS Tall ASOS TALL Chunky Cardigan In Fluffy Rib
from Asos
$48
Asos
Chunky Cardigan With Button Front
from Asos
$48$28.50
Asos Tees SHOP MORE
Solid
V-Neck T-Shirt In Wash With Raw Edges
from Asos
$32$17.50
Billionaire Boys Club
T-Shirt With Camo Arch Logo
from Asos
$76$34
Asos
Muscle T-Shirt With Roll Sleeve In Gray
from Asos
$9.50
Asos
Granted Oversized T-Shirt In Neon Orange
from Asos
$48
Asos
Relaxed Skater T-Shirt with High Neck
from Asos
$16
Forever 21 Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Celebrity Couples
6 Times Selena Gomez Could Have Been Wearing The Weeknd's Clothes
by Alessandra Foresto
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez
Get Selena Gomez's Summer Wardrobe Staples, Don't Shop Again This Season
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Cate Williams
Asos Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
by Alessandra Foresto
Halloween
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With One of These 43 Pieces
by Alessandra Foresto
Cats
Live in the Meow With 22 Fabulous Shirts For Cat-Lovers
by Hedy Phillips
Asos Cardigans AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amothersedit
sarahrileyrose
cameronproffitt
cuddlepill
Asos Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sallysaysbeauty
sassyredlipstick
theteacherdiva
astyleedit
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds