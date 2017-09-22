6 Times Selena Gomez Could Have Been Wearing The Weeknd's Clothes

If you've been paying attention to Selena Gomez's outfits lately, you've probably noticed two things: 1. The star keeps wearing and rewearing the same staple pieces. 2. Her style is more relaxed and loose and most definitely inspired by menswear.

Well, that's not all a coincidence. The Puma and Coach ambassador told Vogue in an interview that she has been sharing a closet with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, now that the couple lives in New York City. "I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we're] just kind of throwing different ideas around," she said. "Sometimes I'll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes. I'll just wear that as a little cute date-night dress or something to the movies."

Now that we know her trick, the evidence is pretty obvious. Here are just six times Selena could have easily been wearing The Weeknd's clothes.