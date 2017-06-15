Selena Gomez Uses This 1 Sexy Styling Hack For All of Her Date-Night Looks

Whether she's on the red carpet or performing on stage, we all know that Selena Gomez isn't afraid of wearing a sexy outfit. But lately, we've been noticing a common theme among all of Selena's date-night looks, and after a little digging, we uncovered the singer's sexy styling hack.

We noticed that Selena always wears some iteration of the date-night staple: a classic LBD. But instead of slipping into a standard version of the style, all of Selena's dresses feature little details that put a twist on the simple, throw-on-and-go look.

From her sheer Alexandre Vauthier dress to her Cher Horowitz-inspired leather jumper, scroll to see Selena's most memorable date-night looks with The Weeknd. Then, shop similar versions for your closet if you're inspired to give this styling hack a try.