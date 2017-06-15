6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Selena Gomez Selena Gomez's Date-Night Looks Selena Gomez Uses This 1 Sexy Styling Hack For All of Her Date-Night Looks June 15, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Whether she's on the red carpet or performing on stage, we all know that Selena Gomez isn't afraid of wearing a sexy outfit. But lately, we've been noticing a common theme among all of Selena's date-night looks, and after a little digging, we uncovered the singer's sexy styling hack. We noticed that Selena always wears some iteration of the date-night staple: a classic LBD. But instead of slipping into a standard version of the style, all of Selena's dresses feature little details that put a twist on the simple, throw-on-and-go look. From her sheer Alexandre Vauthier dress to her Cher Horowitz-inspired leather jumper, scroll to see Selena's most memorable date-night looks with The Weeknd. Then, shop similar versions for your closet if you're inspired to give this styling hack a try. Shop Brands Noisy May · RVCA · Gerard Darel · Gucci · Alexandre Vauthier · Susana Monaco · Capulet · Marc Jacobs · Ports 1961 · Oasis Image Source: Backgrid Selena Gomez Wore a Black Isabel Marant Dress While Out With The Weeknd in Buenos Aires, Argentina Image Source: AKM-GSI With it's asymmetrical hemline and spaghetti straps, this is the perfect LBD for the Summer. While Heading to Dinner With The Weeknd, the Songstress Wore a Sheer LBD by Alexandre Vauthier Image Source: Backgrid The black dress featured a silver sequined strap and a side slit. She finished off her look with a pair of ankle-strap heels by Jimmy Choo. Fashion InstagramsCelebrity Street StyleStyle TipsStyle How ToSelena GomezGet The LookCelebrity StyleDressesShopping