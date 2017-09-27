Selena Gomez Just Wore the Transitional Top We All Forgot About

Since arriving in New York for her new Woody Allen movie, Selena Gomez has stepped out in countless amazing ensembles. The singer has already been seen wearing a classic plaid duster coat and a unique pair of Louis Vuitton ankle boots. Most recently, Selena was spotted leaving her apartment wearing a ribbed long-sleeved top in one of Fall's biggest colors: mustard yellow.

With its bright hue and long sleeves, Selena's ribbed shirt is perfect for the transitional season. The singer styled her shirt with black trousers and a pair of kitten heels. Have a look at her full outfit ahead, and buy similar versions of her shirt for your Fall rotation, too.