Selena Gomez's Boots Aren't So Simple When You Catch Wind of the Unique Heel

Selena Gomez has a thing for Louis Vuitton shoes. The singer, who owns a pair of the label's gold embellished sneakers (and was previously a face of the brand), was seen in New York wearing another noteworthy style. Selena rocked $1,170 patent-leather ankle boots that featured a unique star-shaped heel.

While most people tuck their jeans into their boots to show them off, Selena pulled her skinnies over the top, giving her look a more effortless vibe. She styled her boots with a baggy The Mighty Mighty Bosstones band t-shirt and the white version of her Selena Grace Coach bag. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble ahead and buy the exact boots she's wearing, along with similar options.

Barneys New York
Women's Patent Leather Ankle Boots
$425
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Boots
Dolce Vita
Maude Patent Booties
$170
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Dolce Vita Boots
Matisse
Women's Furlong Bootie -Gold Metallic/Black Embossed Leather
$199 $149.99
from DSW
Buy Now See more Matisse Boots
Ash
patent ankle boots
$266.90
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Ash Boots
Louis Vuitton Silhouette Ankle Boot — Noir
$1,170
from us.louisvuitton.com
Buy Now
Stuart Weitzman
Vigor Patent-leather Ankle Boots - Black
$535
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Barneys New York
Women's Patent Leather Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$425
Dolce Vita
Maude Patent Booties
from shopbop.com
$170
Matisse
Women's Furlong Bootie -Gold Metallic/Black Embossed Leather
from DSW
$199$149.99
Ash
patent ankle boots
from Farfetch
$266.90
Louis Vuitton Silhouette Ankle Boot — Noir
from us.louisvuitton.com
$1,170
Stuart Weitzman
Vigor Patent-leather Ankle Boots - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$535
Stuart Weitzman
Women's 'Highland' Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$798$549.50
Stuart Weitzman
5050 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$655
Stuart Weitzman
Highland High Heel Over the Knee Boots
from Bloomingdale's
$798$478.80
Stuart Weitzman
Highland Suede Boots
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$798$336
Stuart Weitzman
Stretch Leather Highland Boots
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$798$336
Dolce Vita Boots SHOP MORE
Dolce Vita
Women's 'Sparrow' Thigh High Almond Toe Boot
from Nordstrom
$199.95
Dolce Vita
Kenyon Perforated Booties
from shopbop.com
$150$82.50
Dolce Vita
Dee Booties
from shopbop.com
$150
Dolce Vita
Loxen Booties
from shopbop.com
$190
Dolce Vita
Women's 'Sutton' Bootie
from Nordstrom
$139.95$89.90
Ash Boots SHOP MORE
Ash
Elixir Velvet Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$240
Ash
Fedora Zippered Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$198
Ash
Egoiste Glittered Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$210
Ash
Diamond Velvet Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$240
Ash
Egoiste Velvet Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$210
