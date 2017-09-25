Selena Gomez's Boots Aren't So Simple When You Catch Wind of the Unique Heel

Selena Gomez has a thing for Louis Vuitton shoes. The singer, who owns a pair of the label's gold embellished sneakers (and was previously a face of the brand), was seen in New York wearing another noteworthy style. Selena rocked $1,170 patent-leather ankle boots that featured a unique star-shaped heel.

While most people tuck their jeans into their boots to show them off, Selena pulled her skinnies over the top, giving her look a more effortless vibe. She styled her boots with a baggy The Mighty Mighty Bosstones band t-shirt and the white version of her Selena Grace Coach bag. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble ahead and buy the exact boots she's wearing, along with similar options.