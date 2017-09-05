Bring It, September — See What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This Month

The Shopping team at POPSUGAR is constantly knee-deep in the retail market, carefully curating easy-to-follow guides based on trends (hello, Fall denim!) and sometimes our own personal preferences. If you've ever been curious as to what we're picking up for ourselves, well, now you can get an insider's look. From furry miniature bags to of-the-moment baker-boy hats (though, jury's out on what we'll officially be calling this style come Fall), here's everything we're picking up this month.