 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bring It, September — See What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This Month

The Shopping team at POPSUGAR is constantly knee-deep in the retail market, carefully curating easy-to-follow guides based on trends (hello, Fall denim!) and sometimes our own personal preferences. If you've ever been curious as to what we're picking up for ourselves, well, now you can get an insider's look. From furry miniature bags to of-the-moment baker-boy hats (though, jury's out on what we'll officially be calling this style come Fall), here's everything we're picking up this month.

Gestuz White Patent Boots
Fresh Black Tea Firming Mask
BDG Striped Crew-Neck T-Shirt Dress
Fendi Back-to-School Mini Backpack
Reformation Toulouse Top
H&M Captain's Cap
Becca Limited-Edition Shimmering Skin Perfector
J.Crew Horoscope T-Shirt
Capri Blue Pumpkin Jar Candle
Organic by John Patrick Short Bias Slip
Balenciaga Bazar Extra-Small Shopper Tote Bag
St. Frank Travel Throw
Free People Velvet Track Pant
Missguided Check Frill Cold-Shoulder Dress
Start Slideshow
Shopping GuideFall
Shop More
H&M Hats SHOP MORE
H&M
Wool Hat
from H&M
$24.99$14.99
H&M
Velvet Cap
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Leopard-print Cap
from H&M
$14.99
H&M
Felt Hat
from H&M
$29.99
H&M
Captain's Cap
from H&M
$17.99
Balenciaga Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
Cabas Leather-trimmed Canvas Tote - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$950
Balenciaga
Classic City Nano Texured-leather Shoulder Bag - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,150
Balenciaga
Blanket Square S leather tote
from mytheresa
$2,145$1,287
Balenciaga
Classic City Textured-leather Tote - Charcoal
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,950
Balenciaga
Women's Arena Leather Giant Mini City Bag
from Barneys New York
$1,450
Free People Activewear Pants SHOP MORE
Free People
Movement Motion Leggings
from shopbop.com
$88$61.60
Free People
Movement Ace Leggings
from shopbop.com
$78
Free People
Movement Dreamweaver Leggings
from shopbop.com
$88
Free People
Movement Chakra Leggings
from shopbop.com
$68$47.60
Free People
Movement Kyoto Workout Leggings 8140533
from Swimoutlet
$128$79.99
H&M Hats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
100 Healthy Gifts For Anyone on Your List
by Michele Foley
Holiday Living
70 Gifts For the Cat-Lover in Your Life — All Under $25
by Hedy Phillips
Women
51 Affordable Gifts That Your Best Friend Will Absolutely Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
65 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Are
by Alessandra Foresto
Becca Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Sephora
18 Essentials From Sephora That Will Make You Seriously Excited For Fall
by Krista Jones
Makeup
30 Makeup Essentials Every Beauty Junkie Should Own For Autumn
by Macy Cate Williams
Beauty Trends
7 Highlighters Under $25 That Look Absolutely Incredible on Medium-Toned Skin
by Zareen Siddiqui
Becca
If You're a True Beauty Girl, You Should Own These 9 Becca Cosmetics Products
by Macy Cate Williams
Anthropologie Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Affordable Decor
These 10 Cozy Candles Are Getting Us Seriously Excited For Fall
by Krista Jones
Gifts For Women
Out-of-This-World Gifts For the Leo in Your Life
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday Living
23 Cool Home Gifts Your Friends Will Be Thrilled to Receive
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Barneys New York Throws AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
16 Luxury Travel Accessories For When You're Ready to Invest
by Rebecca Brown
Decor Shopping
How to Have the Sexiest House on the Block
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Shopping Guide
Holiday Decor That Works Now and Later
by Emily Bibb
Decor Shopping
Meet Your Match: Reading Chairs and Throws
by Emily Bibb
H&M Hats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lovebrooke7
tingmystyle
karz_00
goldenstylebook
Balenciaga Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
awayfromblue
sammijefcoate
alyssaarraya
screenlike
Free People Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
flauntandcenter
brittanyanncourtney
ashdonielle
shawnaleeann
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds