 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Serena Williams Turned Her Zara Kimono Into a Maternity Robe — and We Love It
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
Personal Essay
I Wore Heels to Work For 2 Weeks — and I Paid
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Serena Williams Turned Her Zara Kimono Into a Maternity Robe — and We Love It

While Serena Williams cheered on her sister Venus at the French Open, we checked out Serena's maternity outfit. The mom to be stood out in the sidelines by wearing a bright Zara floral kimono. The Summery outerwear featured an open v-neckline and sash, which tied snugly over her growing baby bump. Though the star wore her kimono over a black dress, we can easily imagine it styled with a white crop top and jeans. The exact Zara piece is currently sold out, but we found some similar versions below to shop.

Related
Serena Williams Is Bound to Score When It Comes to Choosing a Wedding Dress

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Maternity StyleFrench OpenMaternity StyleGet The LookZaraSerena WilliamsShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kate Middleton Alexander McQueen Dress at Pippa's Wedding
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Very Special Dress to Her Sister Pippa's Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
Zara Gingham and Stripe Ribbon Sandals
Spring Fashion
These $60 Sandals Are About to Take Over Your Instagram Feed
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Everyone's Favorite Fast Fashion Brands Have This 1 Thing in Common
Zara
Everyone's Favorite Fast Fashion Brands Have This 1 Thing in Common
by Ashley Cooke
Kate Middleton Zara Style
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wouldn't Think Twice Before Buying These Zara Pieces
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds