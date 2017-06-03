Serena Williams Turned Her Zara Kimono Into a Maternity Robe — and We Love It

While Serena Williams cheered on her sister Venus at the French Open, we checked out Serena's maternity outfit. The mom to be stood out in the sidelines by wearing a bright Zara floral kimono. The Summery outerwear featured an open v-neckline and sash, which tied snugly over her growing baby bump. Though the star wore her kimono over a black dress, we can easily imagine it styled with a white crop top and jeans. The exact Zara piece is currently sold out, but we found some similar versions below to shop.



