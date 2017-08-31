 Skip Nav
There's Always a Time and a Place For Sexy Black Dresses — We Have 20

There are certain staples every functioning closet needs: socks, underwear, jeans — you get where we're going. But in addition to stocking up on these basic must haves, every well-rounded wardrobe also should have a little bit of sex appeal hiding inside of it. Whether that means a gown that allows you to confidently show a bit of leg or a dress that demurely exposes the small of your back, everyone should own something that just makes them feel great about themselves. And for that reason we encourage you to find your perfect sexy black dresses. We went ahead and rounded up our favorites.

Express
Off The Shoulder V-neck Midi Dress
$59.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Dresses
REVOLVE Day Dresses
CAMI NYC The Ainsley Dress in Black
$194
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Day Dresses
Missguided
Black Slash Arm Zip Detail Rib Bodycon Dress
$38 $14
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Day Dresses
Reformation Larsa Dress
$38
from thereformation.com
Buy Now
Express
Lace Mock Neck Sheath Dress
$98 $59.99
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Evening Dresses
Marchesa
floral dress
$695
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marchesa Dresses
NA-KD Dresses
Mini Slip Dress with Scarf
$71.30
from NA-KD
Buy Now See more NA-KD Dresses
City Chic
Plus Size Women's 'Undress Me' Dress
$139
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Dresses
Solemio
Sole Mio Sexy Black Dress
$38
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Solemio Dresses
boohoo
Kyra Frill Detail Midi Bodycon Midi Dress
$40
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Cocktail Dresses
French Connection Duo Danni Knits Bandage Dress
$100
from saksoff5th.com
Buy Now
For Love & Lemons
Vika Mini Dress
$238
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Cocktail Dresses
Ted Baker
Lace detail textured dress
$295
from Ted Baker
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Dresses
Missguided
Black Racer Neck Bodycon Dress
$17
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Dresses
Self-Portrait
Strike guipure lace mini dress
$445 $222
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Rochay Knit Scalloped V-Neck Romper
$54
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Dresses
Topshop
O-ring poplin slip dress
$80 $40
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
French Connection Cocktail Dresses
Manhattan Mesh Panelled Dress
$168 $49.99
from French Connection
Buy Now See more French Connection Cocktail Dresses
NBD
Delilha Dress in Black
$218 $142
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Cocktail Dresses
Contrarian
ONE by Babs Bibb Maxi Dress
$425 $127.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Contrarian Evening Dresses
DressesShopping
