There's Always a Time and a Place For Sexy Black Dresses — We Have 20

There are certain staples every functioning closet needs: socks, underwear, jeans — you get where we're going. But in addition to stocking up on these basic must haves, every well-rounded wardrobe also should have a little bit of sex appeal hiding inside of it. Whether that means a gown that allows you to confidently show a bit of leg or a dress that demurely exposes the small of your back, everyone should own something that just makes them feel great about themselves. And for that reason we encourage you to find your perfect sexy black dresses. We went ahead and rounded up our favorites.