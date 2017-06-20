 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
24 Irresistible Dresses That Can't Help but Make You Feel Your Best

Sexy Dresses For Women

24 Irresistible Dresses That Can't Help but Make You Feel Your Best

Nothing is quite as rewarding as putting on a slinky, formfitting dress and feeling like you run the world. Sexy dresses can go a long way, from making a statement or just helping you feel more confident. And having a "sexy dress" doesn't mean it has to be super short or have a plunging V-neck that goes down to your waist, either. Sexy comes in all shapes, sizes, prints, and shades. Check out these picks that will make everyone fall head over heels for your next outfit.

Shop Brands
Forever 21 · Silence & Noise · Asos · Boohoo · Missguided · Reformation · NBD · Sam&lavi · Three Dots · Shona Joy · Free People · Rag Doll · Bebe · Oh My Love · Polo Ralph Lauren · Rare
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland
Silence + Noise Silence Noise Stingray Metallic Maxi Dress
Silence + Noise Silence Noise Stingray Metallic Maxi Dress

Make a statement with this metallic stretch-knit Silence + Noise Silence Noise Stingray Maxi Dress ($20). The dress features back cutouts and thigh-high slits.

Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Silence Noise Stingray Metallic Maxi Dress
$79$19.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Dresses
Froever 21 Floral Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Froever 21 Floral Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Feel confident in this floral Forever 21 Floral Dress ($16). The off-the-shoulder style feels young and fresh.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Floral Off-the-Shoulder Dress
$15.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
NBD Ruscha Dress in Blush
NBD Ruscha Dress in Blush

Try the slip dress trend with this NBD Ruscha Dress in Blush ($168). The chain straps give some shine to this satin piece.

NBD
Ruscha Dress in Blush
$168
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses
ASOS Asymmetric One Shoulder Dress
ASOS Asymmetric One Shoulder Dress

Feel like a star in this ASOS Asymmetric Dress ($87). The dress features a front-wrap slit to show some extra skin.

Asos
Asymmetric One Shoulder Dress
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Cocktail Dresses
Reformation Lorimer Dress
Reformation Lorimer Dress

We're loving this corset-inspired Reformation Lorimer Dress ($218). Match with your favorite statement heels and get all the "likes."

Reformation
Lorimer Dress
$218
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
NBD Malena Dress in Black
NBD Malena Dress in Black

If your back is your best feature, show it off in this NBD Malena Dress in Black ($95). The lace-up back and front slit will have everyone in envy of your outfit.

NBD
Malena Dress in Black
$168$95
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses
Rare Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress
Rare Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress

Try this Rare Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress ($94) for a formfitting look. It works great for small- and medium-busted girls who can wear underwire instead of a bra.

Rare
Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress
$94
from Asos
Buy Now See more Rare Cocktail Dresses
Rag Doll Silk Slip Dress
Rag Doll Silk Slip Dress

Try this RagDoll Silk Dress ($299) for an ultrasexy look. The blue-silver tone is luxurious.

Rag Doll
Ragdoll Silk Slip Dress in Blue
$299
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Rag Doll Day Dresses
Missguided Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress
Missguided Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress

Stand out in red with this Missguided Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress ($40). The bow tie and bust cutout make this less than ordinary.

Missguided
Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Missguided Cocktail Dresses
Forever 21 Girl In Mind Lace Slip Dress
Forever 21 Girl In Mind Lace Slip Dress

Avoid wearing a bra with this Forever 21 Girl In Mind Lace Slip Dress ($58). It features padded cups for the perfect shape.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Girl In Mind Lace Slip Dress
$58
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
Bebe Ariella Choker Dress
Bebe Ariella Choker Dress

This off-the-shoulder Bebe Ariella Choker Dress ($79) is ideal for nights out with your girls. It even features an attached choker.

Bebe
Ariella Choker Dress
$79
from Bebe
Buy Now See more Bebe Cocktail Dresses
ASOS Bodycon Midi Dress With Seam Detail
ASOS Bodycon Midi Dress With Seam Detail

This ASOS Bodycon Midi Dress ($29) is a classic bodycon with spaghetti straps. The sweet maroon color can be punched up with a pair of silver sandals.

Asos
Bodycon Midi Dress With Seam Detail
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Missguided Lace Up Mini Dress
Missguided Lace Up Mini Dress

Lace up this stylish Missguided Mini Dress ($21). Pair with sandals if you want to add a casual touch.

Missguided
Lace Up Mini Dress
$65$21
from Asos
Buy Now See more Missguided Day Dresses
Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey V-Back Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey V-Back Dress

We're in love with this understated but sexy Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey V-Back Dress ($145). The wrap is a flattering way to hug all your curves.

Polo Ralph Lauren
Jersey V-Back Dress
$145
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Polo Ralph Lauren Day Dresses
LIKELY La Brea Dress
LIKELY La Brea Dress

Show off in this red LIKELY La Brea Dress ($132). Pair with black strappy sandals and you're ready for your next event.

REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses
LIKELY La Brea Dress in Red
$188$132
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses
NBD Riley Dress in Black
NBD Riley Dress in Black

Turn heads in this NBD Riley Dress in Black ($123). The underwire and bust cutout are flattering for smaller-busted girls.

NBD
Riley Dress in Black
$188$123
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses
Shona Joy Electra Lace Up Dress
Shona Joy Electra Lace Up Dress

Shine and shimmer in this Shona Joy Electra Lace Up Dress ($279). The velvet-like texture will give off super glamorous vibes.

Shona Joy
Electra Lace Up Dress in Gray
$279
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Shona Joy Day Dresses
ASOS High Neck Bodycon Midi Dress With Mesh And Strapping
ASOS High Neck Bodycon Midi Dress With Mesh And Strapping

Sheer everything is so trendy right now. This flattering ASOS Bodycon Midi Dress ($51) is mixed with mesh and straps for an ultraluxe finish.

Asos
High Neck Bodycon Midi Dress With Mesh And Strapping
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Free People Cassie Girl Slip Dress
Free People Cassie Girl Slip Dress

If you love slip dresses, try something new with this Free People Cassie Girl Dress ($58). The floral print is sexy, plus it has a side-leg slit.

Free People
Cassie Girl Slip Dress in Pink
$128$58
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Free People Day Dresses
Free People Eternity Midi Dress
Free People Eternity Midi Dress

At first glance you might not think this yellow dress is sexy. But once you see it from the back you'll need this Free People Eternity Midi Dress ($168).

Free People
Eternity Midi Dress
$168
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Dresses
NBD x Naven Twins Infatuation Fit & Flare
NBD x Naven Twins Infatuation Fit & Flare

Show some skin in this formfitting NBD x Naven Twins Infatuation Dress ($47). The dress is double-lined so you won't have any see-through wardrobe malfunctions. It also comes in green if you're looking for a colorful option.

NBD
x Naven Twins Infatuation Fit & Flare in Black
$178$47
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses
X by NBD Sawyer Dress
X by NBD Sawyer Dress

This charming white X by NBD Sawyer Dress ($348) is the ideal Summer party dress. The cutouts are perfectly lined with blush-toned lining.

REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses
X by NBD Sawyer Dress in White
$348
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses
Oh My Love Midi Dress In Rib With Front Bow
Oh My Love Midi Dress In Rib With Front Bow

You can still feel sexy in this long-sleeve with this Oh My Love Midi Dress In Rib With Front Bow ($38). The bod-con fit, bust cutout, and bow tie details add some punch.

Oh My Love
Midi Dress In Rib With Front Bow
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Oh My Love Dresses
Forever 21 Denim Bodycon Dress
Forever 21 Denim Bodycon Dress

Who says denim can't be sexy? This Forever 21 Denim Bodycon Dress ($45) has luxe underwire details that give you the ultimate push up.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Denim Bodycon Dress
$45
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
Summer ShoppingSummerMust HavesDressesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Floral Off-the-Shoulder Dress
from Forever 21
$15.90
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Silence Noise Stingray Metallic Maxi Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$79$19.99
Asos
Asymmetric One Shoulder Dress
from Asos
$87
Boohoo
Floral Print Wrap Front Frill Dress
from Asos
$35
Missguided
Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress
from Asos
$40
Reformation
Rooney Dress
from Reformation
$178
NBD
Ruscha Dress in Blush
from REVOLVE
$168
Sam&lavi
SAM & LAVI Tabitha Dress in Blue
from REVOLVE
$125
Saks Fifth Avenue
LIKELY Driggs Strapless Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$178$71.24
Three Dots
Off Shoulder Bandage Dress
from shopbop.com
$178$124.60
Reformation
Lorimer Dress
from Reformation
$218
Shona Joy
Electra Lace Up Dress in Gray
from REVOLVE
$279
NBD
Malena Dress in Black
from REVOLVE
$168$95
Free People
Cassie Girl Slip Dress in Pink
from REVOLVE
$128$58
Rag Doll
Ragdoll Silk Slip Dress in Blue
from REVOLVE
$299
NBD
x Naven Twins Infatuation Fit & Flare in Black
from REVOLVE
$178$47
REVOLVE
X by NBD Sawyer Dress in White
from REVOLVE
$348
Free People
Eternity Midi Dress
from Free People
$168
Bebe
Ariella Choker Dress
from Bebe
$79
Oh My Love
Midi Dress In Rib With Front Bow
from Asos
$38
Polo Ralph Lauren
Jersey V-Back Dress
from Macy's
$145
REVOLVE
LIKELY La Brea Dress in Red
from REVOLVE
$188$132
NBD
Riley Dress in Black
from REVOLVE
$188$123
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Girl In Mind Lace Slip Dress
from Forever 21
$58
Missguided
Lace Up Mini Dress
from Asos
$65$21
Rare
Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress
from Asos
$94
Asos
Bodycon Midi Dress With Seam Detail
from Asos
$29
Asos
High Neck Bodycon Midi Dress With Mesh And Strapping
from Asos
$51
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Denim Bodycon Dress
from Forever 21
$45
Shop More
NBD Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
NBD
All Me Dress in Red
from REVOLVE
$198
NBD
Women's Isabel Lace Minidress
from Nordstrom
$168
NBD
Luca Midi Dress in Orange
from REVOLVE
$240$87
NBD
Alexa Wrap Dress in Black
from REVOLVE
$248$90
NBD
x REVOLVE On My Mind Maxi in Charcoal
from REVOLVE
$238$167
Bebe Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Bebe
Mara Silk Slip Mini Dress
from Bebe
$89$75.99
Bebe
Cassidy Mesh Inset Dress
from Bebe
$69$61.99
Bebe
Rosa Lace Open Back Romper
from Bebe
$79
Bebe
Off Shoulder Cutout Dress
from Bebe
$119$100.99
Bebe
Sequin Romper
from Bebe
$169$143.99
Rare Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Rare
London Lace Prom Midi Dress With Tulle Skirt
from Asos
$95
Rare
Mesh Panel Mini Dress
from Asos
$45
Rare
Racerneck Dress With Split Front Detail
from Asos
$38
Rare
Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress
from Asos
$94
Rare
London Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Body-Conscious Dress In All Over Sequin
from Asos
$79$21
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Williams
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is Already Wearing the Dress You'll See Everywhere This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
We Need to Talk About the Price Tag on Jennifer Lopez's New Year's Eve Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Fashion
10 Party Outfits That'll Carry You Through the Holiday Season
by Irma Martínez
Boohoo Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look Like They're Going to Prom in These Outfits
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wears 9 Outfits in 24 Hours — and Each Is Better Than the Last
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Fashion
There's Only 1 Word to Describe These Stylist-Approved New Year's Eve Looks — Stunning!
by Irma Martínez
NBD Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
everyonceinastyle
styledbykasey
thewhiteocean
carlykenihan
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laceandflannels
collinstuohysmith
wearfate
littlemissfearlessblog
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kahlasansom
LaurynEvarts
obsessionsnow
fetedujuliet2
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds