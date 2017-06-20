6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Sexy Dresses For Women 24 Irresistible Dresses That Can't Help but Make You Feel Your Best June 20, 2017 by Krista Jones 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Nothing is quite as rewarding as putting on a slinky, formfitting dress and feeling like you run the world. Sexy dresses can go a long way, from making a statement or just helping you feel more confident. And having a "sexy dress" doesn't mean it has to be super short or have a plunging V-neck that goes down to your waist, either. Sexy comes in all shapes, sizes, prints, and shades. Check out these picks that will make everyone fall head over heels for your next outfit. Silence + Noise Silence Noise Stingray Metallic Maxi Dress Make a statement with this metallic stretch-knit Silence + Noise Silence Noise Stingray Maxi Dress ($20). The dress features back cutouts and thigh-high slits. Silence & Noise Silence + Noise Silence Noise Stingray Metallic Maxi Dress $79$19.99 from Urban Outfitters Froever 21 Floral Off-the-Shoulder Dress Feel confident in this floral Forever 21 Floral Dress ($16). The off-the-shoulder style feels young and fresh. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Floral Off-the-Shoulder Dress $15.90 from Forever 21 NBD Ruscha Dress in Blush Try the slip dress trend with this NBD Ruscha Dress in Blush ($168). The chain straps give some shine to this satin piece. NBD Ruscha Dress in Blush $168 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses ASOS Asymmetric One Shoulder Dress Feel like a star in this ASOS Asymmetric Dress ($87). The dress features a front-wrap slit to show some extra skin. Asos Asymmetric One Shoulder Dress $87 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Cocktail Dresses Reformation Lorimer Dress We're loving this corset-inspired Reformation Lorimer Dress ($218). Match with your favorite statement heels and get all the "likes." Reformation Lorimer Dress $218 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses NBD Malena Dress in Black If your back is your best feature, show it off in this NBD Malena Dress in Black ($95). The lace-up back and front slit will have everyone in envy of your outfit. NBD Malena Dress in Black $168$95 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses Rare Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress Try this Rare Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress ($94) for a formfitting look. It works great for small- and medium-busted girls who can wear underwire instead of a bra. Rare Velvet Cami Strap Midi Dress $94 from Asos Buy Now See more Rare Cocktail Dresses Rag Doll Silk Slip Dress Try this RagDoll Silk Dress ($299) for an ultrasexy look. The blue-silver tone is luxurious. Rag Doll Ragdoll Silk Slip Dress in Blue $299 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Rag Doll Day Dresses Missguided Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress Stand out in red with this Missguided Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress ($40). The bow tie and bust cutout make this less than ordinary. Missguided Scuba Bow Detail Bodycon Dress $40 from Asos Buy Now See more Missguided Cocktail Dresses Forever 21 Girl In Mind Lace Slip Dress Avoid wearing a bra with this Forever 21 Girl In Mind Lace Slip Dress ($58). It features padded cups for the perfect shape. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Girl In Mind Lace Slip Dress $58 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Bebe Ariella Choker Dress This off-the-shoulder Bebe Ariella Choker Dress ($79) is ideal for nights out with your girls. It even features an attached choker. Bebe Ariella Choker Dress $79 from Bebe Buy Now See more Bebe Cocktail Dresses ASOS Bodycon Midi Dress With Seam Detail This ASOS Bodycon Midi Dress ($29) is a classic bodycon with spaghetti straps. The sweet maroon color can be punched up with a pair of silver sandals. Asos Bodycon Midi Dress With Seam Detail $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses Missguided Lace Up Mini Dress Lace up this stylish Missguided Mini Dress ($21). Pair with sandals if you want to add a casual touch. Missguided Lace Up Mini Dress $65$21 from Asos Buy Now See more Missguided Day Dresses Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey V-Back Dress We're in love with this understated but sexy Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey V-Back Dress ($145). The wrap is a flattering way to hug all your curves. Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey V-Back Dress $145 from Macy's Buy Now See more Polo Ralph Lauren Day Dresses LIKELY La Brea Dress Show off in this red LIKELY La Brea Dress ($132). Pair with black strappy sandals and you're ready for your next event. REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses LIKELY La Brea Dress in Red $188$132 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses NBD Riley Dress in Black Turn heads in this NBD Riley Dress in Black ($123). The underwire and bust cutout are flattering for smaller-busted girls. NBD Riley Dress in Black $188$123 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses Shona Joy Electra Lace Up Dress Shine and shimmer in this Shona Joy Electra Lace Up Dress ($279). The velvet-like texture will give off super glamorous vibes. Shona Joy Electra Lace Up Dress in Gray $279 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Shona Joy Day Dresses ASOS High Neck Bodycon Midi Dress With Mesh And Strapping Sheer everything is so trendy right now. This flattering ASOS Bodycon Midi Dress ($51) is mixed with mesh and straps for an ultraluxe finish. Asos High Neck Bodycon Midi Dress With Mesh And Strapping $51 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses Free People Cassie Girl Slip Dress If you love slip dresses, try something new with this Free People Cassie Girl Dress ($58). The floral print is sexy, plus it has a side-leg slit. Free People Cassie Girl Slip Dress in Pink $128$58 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Free People Day Dresses Free People Eternity Midi Dress At first glance you might not think this yellow dress is sexy. But once you see it from the back you'll need this Free People Eternity Midi Dress ($168). Free People Eternity Midi Dress $168 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Dresses NBD x Naven Twins Infatuation Fit & Flare Show some skin in this formfitting NBD x Naven Twins Infatuation Dress ($47). The dress is double-lined so you won't have any see-through wardrobe malfunctions. It also comes in green if you're looking for a colorful option. NBD x Naven Twins Infatuation Fit & Flare in Black $178$47 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses X by NBD Sawyer Dress This charming white X by NBD Sawyer Dress ($348) is the ideal Summer party dress. The cutouts are perfectly lined with blush-toned lining. REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses X by NBD Sawyer Dress in White $348 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses Oh My Love Midi Dress In Rib With Front Bow You can still feel sexy in this long-sleeve with this Oh My Love Midi Dress In Rib With Front Bow ($38). The bod-con fit, bust cutout, and bow tie details add some punch. Oh My Love Midi Dress In Rib With Front Bow $38 from Asos Buy Now See more Oh My Love Dresses Forever 21 Denim Bodycon Dress Who says denim can't be sexy? This Forever 21 Denim Bodycon Dress ($45) has luxe underwire details that give you the ultimate push up. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Denim Bodycon Dress $45 from Forever 21