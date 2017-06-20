24 Irresistible Dresses That Can't Help but Make You Feel Your Best

Nothing is quite as rewarding as putting on a slinky, formfitting dress and feeling like you run the world. Sexy dresses can go a long way, from making a statement or just helping you feel more confident. And having a "sexy dress" doesn't mean it has to be super short or have a plunging V-neck that goes down to your waist, either. Sexy comes in all shapes, sizes, prints, and shades. Check out these picks that will make everyone fall head over heels for your next outfit.