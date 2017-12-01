Shop Gifts That Give Back From the SHOPATHON (RED) Collection

 Skip Nav
Looking for a gift that gives back? SHOPATHON (RED) returns with a holiday shopping program that sells products for which proceeds go toward helping fight AIDS. This is the campaign's third year, and to date it has generated nearly $100 million for the cause. This year, the program has teamed up with Amazon to create a one-stop shop for (RED) gifts. The collection spans all genres — from a limited-edition red Echo to a 3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Micro Crossbody in Scarlet red and gorgeous Deborah Lippmann nail polish shades.

Image Source: SHOPATHON RED
Shopathon Red
