Pretend Like You're at Fashion Week and Buy Rebecca Minkoff's Collection Right Now

If you were lucky enough to snag an invite to this weekend's Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2017 show, then you walked away with a palpable love for the rocker lifestyle. Cropped moto jackets punctuated by rows of studs, cropped fur coats that were made to be tossed on a velvet u-shaped booth in the back of a Lower East Side club, and lots of messy shag cuts dominated the runway. The best part of the spectacle, though, was the designer's continued choice to be part of the "see now, buy now" movement, in which customers — us — don't have to wait an entire season to get their hands on Fashion Week trends. Yes, the collection is available to shop now.