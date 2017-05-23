Shorts That Look Like Skirts Just Made Shopping Way More Fun

 Skip Nav
Before you say that you're not a shorts person, let us make this one pitch: shorts can look like skirts. In fact, we're going to go as far as to say that shorts can look better than skirts. With the right fabric and cut, shorts can look like an effortless skirt that moves with you as you walk. And the best part is that they never flip up in the wind. Curious now? Here are our top picks.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Jonathan Simkhai Top and Shorts, Sophia Webster Sandals, Theresa M Lee Earrings and Rings
Boohoo Zena Frill Ruffle Shorts
Boohoo Zena Frill Ruffle Shorts

While these Boohoo Zena Frill Ruffle Shorts ($16) reveal a fair amount of outer thigh, there's a lot of fabric and movement so you can actually feel fairly covered up.

Boohoo
Zena Frill Ruffle Shorts
$16
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Shorts
Scripted Ruffled-Front Shorts
Scripted Ruffled-Front Shorts

The ruffle detail along the waistline of these Scripted Ruffled-Front Shorts ($150) creates a skirt-like effect.

Saks Fifth Avenue Shorts
Scripted Ruffled-Front Shorts
$150
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Shorts
Stella McCartney Ruffled Hem Shorts
Stella McCartney Ruffled Hem Shorts

These pale pink Stella McCartney ruffled hem shorts ($323) have a lot of pleating, which creates the illusion that you're actually wearing a skirt.

Stella McCartney
ruffled hem shorts
$645 $323
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Shorts
Elevenses Hanky-Hem Silk Shorts
Elevenses Hanky-Hem Silk Shorts

These Elevenses Hanky-Hem Silk Shorts ($74) have a wide-leg opening.

Elevenses
Hanky-Hem Silk Shorts
$98 $73.50
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Elevenses Shorts
Lovers + Friends Night Bloom Shorts​
Lovers + Friends Night Bloom Shorts​

These Lovers + Friends Night Bloom Shorts ($150) feature an interwoven guipure lace outer layer that adds dimension.

Lovers + Friends Night Bloom Shorts
$150
from shopmixology.com
Buy Now
Monki Gingham Ruffle Shorts
Monki Gingham Ruffle Shorts

The ruffle detailing throughout the trim of these Monki Gingham Ruffle Shorts ($32) definitely elevate these separates.

Monki
Gingham Ruffle Shorts
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monki Shorts
Pleated Bermuda Shorts With Bow​
Pleated Bermuda Shorts With Bow​

The flowing fabric in these Pleated Bermuda Shorts With Bow ($40) are a Summer must have.

Pleated Bermuda Shorts With Bow
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Alexis Barron Ruffled Lace Shorts
Alexis Barron Ruffled Lace Shorts

The delicate lace detailing layered over a neutral-toned short make these Alexis Barron Ruffled Lace Shorts ($365) a winner.

Alexis
Barron Ruffled Lace Shorts
$365
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Alexis Shorts
Michelle Mason Silk Crepe de Chine Shorts
Michelle Mason Silk Crepe de Chine Shorts

The light silk fabric of these Michelle Mason Silk crepe de chine shorts ($105) enable you to move with ease.

The Outnet Shorts
Michelle Mason Silk crepe de chine shorts
$300 $105
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more The Outnet Shorts
See by Chloe Ruffle Bottom Shorts
See by Chloe Ruffle Bottom Shorts

You'll fool everyone into thinking you're wearing a black skirt in these See by Chloe Ruffle Bottom Shorts ($290).

See by Chloe
Ruffle Bottom Shorts
$290
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more See by Chloe Shorts
M Missoni Embroidered Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts
M Missoni Embroidered Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts

These easy-breezy M Missoni Embroidered cotton and silk-blend shorts ($139) are punctuated with small pom-poms at the pockets.

M Missoni
Embroidered cotton and silk-blend shorts
$295 $138.65
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more M Missoni Shorts
American Eagle Outfitters AE Flounce Ruffle Short
American Eagle Outfitters AE Flounce Ruffle Short

These American Eagle Outfitters AE Flounce Ruffle Short ($22) moves with you as you walk.

American Eagle Outfitters
AE Flounce Ruffle Short
$29.95 $22.46
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more American Eagle Outfitters Shorts
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Crepe Ruffle Shorts
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Crepe Ruffle Shorts

These white Derek Lam 10 Crosby Crepe Ruffle Shorts ($395) feature a ribbon at the waistline and tons of ruffles.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Crepe Ruffle Shorts
$395
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Derek Lam 10 Crosby Shorts
