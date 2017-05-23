5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Shorts That Look Like Skirts Shorts That Look Like Skirts Just Made Shopping Way More Fun May 23, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 6 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Before you say that you're not a shorts person, let us make this one pitch: shorts can look like skirts. In fact, we're going to go as far as to say that shorts can look better than skirts. With the right fabric and cut, shorts can look like an effortless skirt that moves with you as you walk. And the best part is that they never flip up in the wind. Curious now? Here are our top picks. Shop Brands Boohoo · Stella McCartney · Elevenses · Monki · Alexis · See by Chloe · M Missoni · American Eagle Outfitters · Derek Lam 10 Crosby Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del RioProduct Credit: Jonathan Simkhai Top and Shorts, Sophia Webster Sandals, Theresa M Lee Earrings and Rings Boohoo Zena Frill Ruffle Shorts While these Boohoo Zena Frill Ruffle Shorts ($16) reveal a fair amount of outer thigh, there's a lot of fabric and movement so you can actually feel fairly covered up. Boohoo Zena Frill Ruffle Shorts $16 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Shorts Scripted Ruffled-Front Shorts The ruffle detail along the waistline of these Scripted Ruffled-Front Shorts ($150) creates a skirt-like effect. Saks Fifth Avenue Shorts Scripted Ruffled-Front Shorts $150 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Shorts Stella McCartney Ruffled Hem Shorts These pale pink Stella McCartney ruffled hem shorts ($323) have a lot of pleating, which creates the illusion that you're actually wearing a skirt. Stella McCartney ruffled hem shorts $645 $323 from The Webster Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Shorts Elevenses Hanky-Hem Silk Shorts These Elevenses Hanky-Hem Silk Shorts ($74) have a wide-leg opening. Elevenses Hanky-Hem Silk Shorts $98 $73.50 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Elevenses Shorts Lovers + Friends Night Bloom Shorts These Lovers + Friends Night Bloom Shorts ($150) feature an interwoven guipure lace outer layer that adds dimension. Lovers + Friends Night Bloom Shorts $150 from shopmixology.com Buy Now Monki Gingham Ruffle Shorts The ruffle detailing throughout the trim of these Monki Gingham Ruffle Shorts ($32) definitely elevate these separates. Monki Gingham Ruffle Shorts $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Monki Shorts Pleated Bermuda Shorts With Bow The flowing fabric in these Pleated Bermuda Shorts With Bow ($40) are a Summer must have. Pleated Bermuda Shorts With Bow $40 from zara.com Buy Now Alexis Barron Ruffled Lace Shorts The delicate lace detailing layered over a neutral-toned short make these Alexis Barron Ruffled Lace Shorts ($365) a winner. Alexis Barron Ruffled Lace Shorts $365 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Alexis Shorts Michelle Mason Silk Crepe de Chine Shorts The light silk fabric of these Michelle Mason Silk crepe de chine shorts ($105) enable you to move with ease. The Outnet Shorts Michelle Mason Silk crepe de chine shorts $300 $105 from The Outnet Buy Now See more The Outnet Shorts See by Chloe Ruffle Bottom Shorts You'll fool everyone into thinking you're wearing a black skirt in these See by Chloe Ruffle Bottom Shorts ($290). See by Chloe Ruffle Bottom Shorts $290 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more See by Chloe Shorts M Missoni Embroidered Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts These easy-breezy M Missoni Embroidered cotton and silk-blend shorts ($139) are punctuated with small pom-poms at the pockets. M Missoni Embroidered cotton and silk-blend shorts $295 $138.65 from The Outnet Buy Now See more M Missoni Shorts American Eagle Outfitters AE Flounce Ruffle Short These American Eagle Outfitters AE Flounce Ruffle Short ($22) moves with you as you walk. American Eagle Outfitters AE Flounce Ruffle Short $29.95 $22.46 from American Eagle Buy Now See more American Eagle Outfitters Shorts Derek Lam 10 Crosby Crepe Ruffle Shorts These white Derek Lam 10 Crosby Crepe Ruffle Shorts ($395) feature a ribbon at the waistline and tons of ruffles. Derek Lam 10 Crosby Crepe Ruffle Shorts $395 from Intermix Buy Now See more Derek Lam 10 Crosby Shorts Share this post SummerShorts