Should We Freeze Our Jeans? (Asking For a Friend)

As a lifelong lover of jeans, there has been one question that's come up over and over again: should you freeze your jeans? Or, just wash them? Many people have claimed that freezing your jeans kills the bacteria that creates odor and it can help preserve the shape of the denim too. To answer this question once and for all, we turned to DSTLD's design director, Paul Roughley, to ask for his expert advice.

"If your jeans aren't raw denim (unwashed) then there's no reason to not give them a warm wash after a few wears. To preserve the color, turn them inside out and wash on cold with a gentle detergent. You can also spray them with some Febreze and hang them on a clothesline outdoors if you're inclined to be a little unorthodox about jean care."

But one thing you should never do to your jeans? Bleach them. "Bleaching will ultimately corrode the fibers, and the jeans will then rip and tear but, to be honest, denim is such a hardwearing fabric that you can push it to its limits through heavy wear," says Paul. With these hacks in your back pocket, you don't have to worry about ruining the color or feel of your favorite baby blues, and you can get the most of your jeans for years to come.