 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Should We Freeze Our Jeans? (Asking For a Friend)
Celebrity Style
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
Millennial Pink
Channel Your Inner Elle Woods in These 19 Millennial Pink Dresses
Swimwear
These 13 Colorblock Swimsuits Are Going to the Top of Our Summer Wish Lists

Should You Freeze Your Jeans?

Should We Freeze Our Jeans? (Asking For a Friend)

As a lifelong lover of jeans, there has been one question that's come up over and over again: should you freeze your jeans? Or, just wash them? Many people have claimed that freezing your jeans kills the bacteria that creates odor and it can help preserve the shape of the denim too. To answer this question once and for all, we turned to DSTLD's design director, Paul Roughley, to ask for his expert advice.

"If your jeans aren't raw denim (unwashed) then there's no reason to not give them a warm wash after a few wears. To preserve the color, turn them inside out and wash on cold with a gentle detergent. You can also spray them with some Febreze and hang them on a clothesline outdoors if you're inclined to be a little unorthodox about jean care."

But one thing you should never do to your jeans? Bleach them. "Bleaching will ultimately corrode the fibers, and the jeans will then rip and tear but, to be honest, denim is such a hardwearing fabric that you can push it to its limits through heavy wear," says Paul. With these hacks in your back pocket, you don't have to worry about ruining the color or feel of your favorite baby blues, and you can get the most of your jeans for years to come.

Related
Guys, You Need to Know About This Under-$100 Premium Denim Brand

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Fashion InterviewPopsugar InterviewsStyle How ToJeansDenim
Join The Conversation
Adriana Lima
All the Sexy Outfits Adriana Lima's Worn This Year Deserve Your Close Attention Immediately
by Alessandra Foresto
Hey Dude Interview With David Lascher and Kelly Brown
Celebrity Interviews
by Shannon Vestal Robson
What Is the Bachelor Mansion Like?
Celebrity Interviews
by Maggie Pehanick
Best Pictures From the 2017 Tony Awards
Award Season
Every Single Showstopping Moment From the Tony Awards
by Kelsie Gibson
Gigi Hadid Y Project Jeans
Gigi Hadid
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds