These 15 Mini Bucket Bags Will Make a Big Statement

Small Bucket Bags

These 15 Mini Bucket Bags Will Make a Big Statement

Mini bucket bags are the ultimate way to stand out. They're small enough so they don't weigh you down but big enough that they can draw in attention. Bucket bags are all over Instagram, so get in on the trend. We have stylish lightweight picks that are just waiting for you to start using them.

Shop Brands
Prada · Simon Miller · Moschino · Steve Madden · Building Block · Alexander Wang · Sophia Webster · Mansur Gavriel · Barneys New York · Proenza Schouler · 3.1 Phillip Lim · Paco Rabanne · Stella McCartney
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: (model on left) Novis Top, Joie Jeans, (2nd model) AYR Dress, (3rd model) ASOS Dress, Agmes Cuff Bracelet, Sam Edelman Shoes, Stella McCartney Sunglasses, (4th model) Apiece Apart Top, Manilla Grace Pant, Building Block Bag, Joie Shoes, (model on right) Cinq a Sept Dress, Sam Edelman Shoes
Steve Madden Brunner
Steve Madden Brunner

If you can't enough of chain details and faux fur, we found the bag for you. This Steve Madden Brunner ($58) mini bucket is on trend and will make you excited to show it off.

Steve Madden
Brunner
$58$29.99
from Steve Madden
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Shoulder Bags
Building Block Pink Disc Bucket Bag
Building Block Pink Disc Bucket Bag

Stand out with this lilac pink Building Block Disc Bucket Bag ($350). It features a flat round bottom, making it easy to set down anywhere without damaging the leather.

Building Block
Pink Disc Bucket Bag
$350$133
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Building Block Shoulder Bags
Alexander Wang Roxy Checkerboard Elaphe Mini Bucket Bag
Alexander Wang Roxy Checkerboard Elaphe Mini Bucket Bag

Everyone will envy this Alexander Wang Roxy Mini Bucket Bag ($595). Wear it with a denim dress and espadrilles for an edgy Summer look.

Alexander Wang
Roxy Checkerboard Elaphe Mini Bucket Bag
$595
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Clutches
Sophia Webster Romy Mini Leather Bucket Bag
Sophia Webster Romy Mini Leather Bucket Bag

All eyes will be on you in this Sophia Webster Romy Mini Bucket Bag ($750). The bag's rainbow-inspired colors are perfectly set against a bright blue hue. You can pair it with a crocheted white dress for your next festival.

Sophia Webster
Romy Mini Leather Bucket Bag - Blue
$750$525
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Shoulder Bags
Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Patent-Leather Bucket Bag
Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Patent-Leather Bucket Bag

Known for its bucket bags, this brand now has mini version of its cult classic. This Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Bucket Bag ($345) is a great patent-leather choice. It also comes in suede, several different leathers, and various colors.

Mansur Gavriel
Mini Mini Patent-leather Bucket Bag - Blush
$345
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Shoulder Bags
Simon Miller Mini Black Suede Bonsai 15 Bucket Bag
Simon Miller Mini Black Suede Bonsai 15 Bucket Bag

This micro Simon Miller Mini Black Suede Bucket Bag ($399) is so cute we can't get enough. Carry this by hand with the chic silver hoop handles. For wardrobe, try this with a mini skirt and button-up shirt for a mod-inspired look.

Simon Miller
Mini Black Suede Bonsai 15 Bucket Bag
$398.37
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Simon Miller Shoulder Bags
Barneys New York Shelby Mini Bucket Bag
Barneys New York Shelby Mini Bucket Bag

Try this Barneys Shelby Mini Bucket Bag ($69) as your go-to date-night bag. The grained leather and gold-toned hardware makes it look way more expensive than it is. The bag also comes in gray and black.

Barneys New York
WOMEN'S SHELBY MINI BUCKET BAG
$69$59
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Shoulder Bags
Truss Stripe Mini Woven Raffia-Effect Bucket Bag
Truss Stripe Mini Woven Raffia-Effect Bucket Bag

We're loving this Truss Stripe Mini Woven Bucket Bag ($195). It's handmade by local artisans in New York and built with durable plastic and a comfortable leather strap.

NET-A-PORTER.COM Shoulder Bags
Truss - Stripe Mini Woven Raffia-effect Bucket Bag - White
$195$117
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Shoulder Bags
Proenza Schouler Hex Mini Bucket Bag
Proenza Schouler Hex Mini Bucket Bag

Pair this Proenza Schouler Hex Mini Bucket Bag ($990) with all your favorite floral dresses this Summer. The hexagon shape features leather top stitching and polished silver hardware, making this bag a luxurious choice.

Proenza Schouler
Women's Hex Mini Bucket Bag
$990
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Shoulder Bags
Zara Raffia Bucket Bag
Zara Raffia Bucket Bag

You will fall for the Zara Raffia Bucket Bag ($60). Feel like you're prepared for a picnic everywhere you go when you carry it. Finish with maxi and midi dresses for a sweet summertime look.

Zara Raffia Bucket Bag
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
3.1 Phillip Lim Soleil Bougainvillea Leather Mini Bucket Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Soleil Bougainvillea Leather Mini Bucket Bag

This 3.1 Phillip Lim Soleil Mini Bucket Bag ($650) is ideal for all the girls who love hot pink.

3.1 Phillip Lim
Soleil Bougainvillea Leather Mini Bucket Bag
$650$390
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Shoulder Bags
Lancaster Paris Pur Smooth Blue Leather Mini Bucket Bag
Lancaster Paris Pur Smooth Blue Leather Mini Bucket Bag

Everyone will be staring at this beautiful cobalt blue Lancaster Paris Pur Mini Bucket Bag ($140). The soft leather also features a drawstring closure so you can keep your items safe.

Forzieri Shoulder Bags
Lancaster Paris Pur Smooth Blue Leather Mini Bucket Bag
$140
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Forzieri Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade Flights of Fancy Grapefruit Mini Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Flights of Fancy Grapefruit Mini Bucket Bag

For a more unique look, try this Kate Spade Grapefruit Mini Bucket Bag ($169). This bag is a fun and fruity tropical choice to make anyone smile. It features an adjustable crossbody strap for all-day comfort.

Kate Spade Grapefruit Mini Bucket Bag
$169
from gilt.com
Buy Now
Paco Rabanne Chain Mail Seau Mini Bucket Bag
Paco Rabanne Chain Mail Seau Mini Bucket Bag

Try this Paco Rabanne Seau Mini Bucket Bag ($1,350) if you need a going-out bag. The metallic texture is accented by silver chains, making this an edgy addition to any outfit.

Paco Rabanne
Women's 14#01 Chain Mail Seau Mini Bucket Bag
$1,350
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Paco Rabanne Shoulder Bags
Stella McCartney Falabella Sun Fringed Bucket Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney Falabella Sun Fringed Bucket Shoulder Bag

You'll never want to take this Stella McCartney Falabella Sun Bucket Shoulder Bag ($1,470) off. With fringe, a metal chain, and its bright yellow color, it's definitely a fun piece to carry. Feel good about this investment as it's also vegan.

Stella McCartney
'Falabella Sun' fringed bucket shoulder bag
$1,470
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Shoulder Bags
