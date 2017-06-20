6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Accesories Small Bucket Bags These 15 Mini Bucket Bags Will Make a Big Statement June 20, 2017 by Krista Jones 10 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Mini bucket bags are the ultimate way to stand out. They're small enough so they don't weigh you down but big enough that they can draw in attention. Bucket bags are all over Instagram, so get in on the trend. We have stylish lightweight picks that are just waiting for you to start using them. Steve Madden Brunner If you can't enough of chain details and faux fur, we found the bag for you. This Steve Madden Brunner ($58) mini bucket is on trend and will make you excited to show it off. Steve Madden Brunner $58$29.99 from Steve Madden Buy Now See more Steve Madden Shoulder Bags Building Block Pink Disc Bucket Bag Stand out with this lilac pink Building Block Disc Bucket Bag ($350). It features a flat round bottom, making it easy to set down anywhere without damaging the leather. Building Block Pink Disc Bucket Bag $350$133 from SSENSE Buy Now See more Building Block Shoulder Bags Alexander Wang Roxy Checkerboard Elaphe Mini Bucket Bag Everyone will envy this Alexander Wang Roxy Mini Bucket Bag ($595). Wear it with a denim dress and espadrilles for an edgy Summer look. Alexander Wang Roxy Checkerboard Elaphe Mini Bucket Bag $595 from Intermix Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Clutches Sophia Webster Romy Mini Leather Bucket Bag All eyes will be on you in this Sophia Webster Romy Mini Bucket Bag ($750). The bag's rainbow-inspired colors are perfectly set against a bright blue hue. You can pair it with a crocheted white dress for your next festival. Sophia Webster Romy Mini Leather Bucket Bag - Blue $750$525 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Shoulder Bags Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Patent-Leather Bucket Bag Known for its bucket bags, this brand now has mini version of its cult classic. This Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Bucket Bag ($345) is a great patent-leather choice. It also comes in suede, several different leathers, and various colors. Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Patent-leather Bucket Bag - Blush $345 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Shoulder Bags Simon Miller Mini Black Suede Bonsai 15 Bucket Bag This micro Simon Miller Mini Black Suede Bucket Bag ($399) is so cute we can't get enough. Carry this by hand with the chic silver hoop handles. For wardrobe, try this with a mini skirt and button-up shirt for a mod-inspired look. Simon Miller Mini Black Suede Bonsai 15 Bucket Bag $398.37 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Simon Miller Shoulder Bags Barneys New York Shelby Mini Bucket Bag Try this Barneys Shelby Mini Bucket Bag ($69) as your go-to date-night bag. The grained leather and gold-toned hardware makes it look way more expensive than it is. The bag also comes in gray and black. Barneys New York WOMEN'S SHELBY MINI BUCKET BAG $69$59 from Barneys Warehouse Buy Now See more Barneys New York Shoulder Bags Truss Stripe Mini Woven Raffia-Effect Bucket Bag We're loving this Truss Stripe Mini Woven Bucket Bag ($195). It's handmade by local artisans in New York and built with durable plastic and a comfortable leather strap. NET-A-PORTER.COM Shoulder Bags Truss - Stripe Mini Woven Raffia-effect Bucket Bag - White $195$117 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Shoulder Bags Proenza Schouler Hex Mini Bucket Bag Pair this Proenza Schouler Hex Mini Bucket Bag ($990) with all your favorite floral dresses this Summer. The hexagon shape features leather top stitching and polished silver hardware, making this bag a luxurious choice. Proenza Schouler Women's Hex Mini Bucket Bag $990 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Shoulder Bags Zara Raffia Bucket Bag You will fall for the Zara Raffia Bucket Bag ($60). Feel like you're prepared for a picnic everywhere you go when you carry it. Finish with maxi and midi dresses for a sweet summertime look. Zara Raffia Bucket Bag $60 from zara.com Buy Now 3.1 Phillip Lim Soleil Bougainvillea Leather Mini Bucket Bag This 3.1 Phillip Lim Soleil Mini Bucket Bag ($650) is ideal for all the girls who love hot pink. 3.1 Phillip Lim Soleil Bougainvillea Leather Mini Bucket Bag $650$390 from Forzieri Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Shoulder Bags Lancaster Paris Pur Smooth Blue Leather Mini Bucket Bag Everyone will be staring at this beautiful cobalt blue Lancaster Paris Pur Mini Bucket Bag ($140). The soft leather also features a drawstring closure so you can keep your items safe. Forzieri Shoulder Bags Lancaster Paris Pur Smooth Blue Leather Mini Bucket Bag $140 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Forzieri Shoulder Bags Kate Spade Flights of Fancy Grapefruit Mini Bucket Bag For a more unique look, try this Kate Spade Grapefruit Mini Bucket Bag ($169). This bag is a fun and fruity tropical choice to make anyone smile. It features an adjustable crossbody strap for all-day comfort. Kate Spade Grapefruit Mini Bucket Bag $169 from gilt.com Buy Now Paco Rabanne Chain Mail Seau Mini Bucket Bag Try this Paco Rabanne Seau Mini Bucket Bag ($1,350) if you need a going-out bag. The metallic texture is accented by silver chains, making this an edgy addition to any outfit. Paco Rabanne Women's 14#01 Chain Mail Seau Mini Bucket Bag $1,350 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Paco Rabanne Shoulder Bags Stella McCartney Falabella Sun Fringed Bucket Shoulder Bag You'll never want to take this Stella McCartney Falabella Sun Bucket Shoulder Bag ($1,470) off. With fringe, a metal chain, and its bright yellow color, it's definitely a fun piece to carry. Feel good about this investment as it's also vegan. Stella McCartney 'Falabella Sun' fringed bucket shoulder bag $1,470 from The Webster Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Shoulder Bags