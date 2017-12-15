15 Statement Shoes That Are Bound to Steal Your Heart This Year

It's time to ditch those old shoes you've worn out and trade them in for a pair that will turn heads. Investing in a statement shoe is a smart choice because you can rewear them again and again with all your favorite outfits. These standout pieces don't need to be outrageous, either; you can dip your toe into the trend with an embellishment like pompoms or by rocking a fun color. We rounded up a list of chic and Instagram-worthy picks you're going to fall in love with. So whether you're looking for a snakeskin boot, multicolored slides, or hot pink heels, check out our favorites this season.