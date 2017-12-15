 Skip Nav
15 Statement Shoes That Are Bound to Steal Your Heart This Year
15 Statement Shoes That Are Bound to Steal Your Heart This Year

It's time to ditch those old shoes you've worn out and trade them in for a pair that will turn heads. Investing in a statement shoe is a smart choice because you can rewear them again and again with all your favorite outfits. These standout pieces don't need to be outrageous, either; you can dip your toe into the trend with an embellishment like pompoms or by rocking a fun color. We rounded up a list of chic and Instagram-worthy picks you're going to fall in love with. So whether you're looking for a snakeskin boot, multicolored slides, or hot pink heels, check out our favorites this season.

Fix Keyla Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Jena Pom Pom Mules
Loeffler Randall Kenna Mules
Gucci Ace Studded Sneaker
Isabel Marant Danelya Snakeskin-Embossed Chelsea Boots
Charlotte Olympia Purrfect Sneakers
Sam Edelman Kinzey Booties
Saint Laurent Anja Suede Pumps
Marni Platform Sneakers
Gucci Princetown Glitter Slide Flat
Tibi Zuri Pumps
Aquazzura Sunflower Embellished Moire Slides
Alexander Wang Eri Booties
Salvatore Ferragamo Slingback Pumps
Dr. Martens Pascal Iced Metallic Boot
shopbop.com
The Fix Keyla Booties
from shopbop.com
$99
Jeffrey Campbell
Jena2 Point Toe Pom Pom Mules
from shopbop.com
$125
Loeffler Randall
Women's Kenna Striped Suede Mules
from Barneys New York
$395
Gucci
Ace studded sneaker
from Gucci
$1,100
Isabel Marant
Danelya Snakeskin-Embossed Chelsea Boots
from MODA OPERANDI
$655
Charlotte Olympia
Purrfect Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$595
Sam Edelman
Kinzey 2 Booties
from shopbop.com
$140
Saint Laurent
Anja Two-tone Suede Pumps - Fuchsia
from NET-A-PORTER
$695
Marni
Platform Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$830
Gucci Princetown Glitter Slide Flats
from neimanmarcus.com
$790
Tibi
Zuri Pumps
from shopbop.com
$475
Aquazzura
Sunflower Embellished Moire Slippers - Red
from NET-A-PORTER
$695
Alexander Wang
Eri Booties
from shopbop.com
$850
Salvatore Ferragamo
flower heel slingback pumps
from Farfetch
$674
Dr. Martens
Pascal Iced Metallic Boot
from Urban Outfitters
$120
