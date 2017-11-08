These 25 Stocking Stuffers Are So Good — And All on Amazon

When it comes to gift-giving season, wrapping a present is an entirely different game than stuffing a stocking. The latter has less rules — you can cram in as many tiny whimsical things as you want, and there's more opportunity to get creative. To help you figure out what to place inside the festive decor this year, we turned to Amazon to see what they had in store. From of-the-moment sunnies that were just featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List to cute clutches that are practically works of art, we have 25 items that should all be able to fit inside of a stocking.