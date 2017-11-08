 Skip Nav
These 25 Stocking Stuffers Are So Good — And All on Amazon

When it comes to gift-giving season, wrapping a present is an entirely different game than stuffing a stocking. The latter has less rules — you can cram in as many tiny whimsical things as you want, and there's more opportunity to get creative. To help you figure out what to place inside the festive decor this year, we turned to Amazon to see what they had in store. From of-the-moment sunnies that were just featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List to cute clutches that are practically works of art, we have 25 items that should all be able to fit inside of a stocking.

Fold Me and Hold Me Clutch
$75
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
$31
from amazon.com
Buy Now
House of Fluff Women's Faux-Fur Explorer Hat
$125
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Casio Gold Tone Digital Retro Watch
$41
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pandain Rainbow Water Bottle
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Peepers Sunglasses
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Brixton Fisherman Hat
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
A Different Vision on Fashion Photography Book
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Chelsea Drop Earrings
$58
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Chalier Gloves
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Black and White Acrylic Clutch
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SojoS Cat Eye Mirrored
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ectogasm Feminist Lapel Pin
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
French Connection Necklace
$38
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Paddywax Hygge Collection Candle
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Oversized Clutch Bag
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hand-Knitted Beanie in Yellow
$31
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wax and Oils Pumpkin Candle
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
French Beret Hat
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
two luggage tags in one set
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Eccolo World Traveler Thought a Day Notepad
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Fix Izzi Envelope Clutch
$79
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Neosan Chunky Scarf
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Honest Company Breathe Easy Rub
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Deluxity Crossbody Bag
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
