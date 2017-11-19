 Skip Nav
Mr. Claus, We Want These 16 Cool Stocking Stuffers From ASOS — All Under $20

We know ASOS as the British retailer with tons of stylish clothes, but it has some other great offerings as well. We love the website's jewelry, hats, scarves, and home goods. If you're looking for fun and unique stocking stuffers, we suggest considering ASOS. We rounded up our favorite picks that are undeniably cool — see for yourself.

Paladone Panda Cookie Mug
$16
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Fizz Make Your Own Holidays Sweater Kit
$16
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Asos
Stone and Sequin Flower Drop Earrings
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Earrings
Monki
Best Friend Necklace
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monki Necklaces
Asos
Fine Frame Round Sunglasses With Flash Lens
$16 $4.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sunglasses
Vero Moda
Checked Scarf
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Vero Moda Scarves & Wraps
Asos Gloves
7X Pearl Detail Smart Touch Gloves
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Gloves
Asos Key Chains
Skinnydip Exclusive Alphabet Pom Keychain - Letter A
$12
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Key Chains
Asos Body Cleansers
BOD Exclusive 20 min Mermaid Bath Prep - With Pink Shimmer
$15.99
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Body Cleansers
Asos
Tassel Clutch Bag
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Clutches
Asos Women's Fashion
Fizz Creations Fizz Unicorn Nail Dryer
$16
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Women's Fashion
Aldo
Nydeiniel Floral Stud Statement Embellished Earrings
$17
from Asos
Buy Now See more Aldo Earrings
Aldo
Astylian Pearl Pierced Beanie
$14
from Asos
Buy Now See more Aldo Hats
Asos Cups & Mugs
Sass & Belle Letter M Mug
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Cups & Mugs
Paddywax
Plaid Small Candle Pomegranate & Spruce
$16
from Asos
Buy Now See more Paddywax Candles
Asos Stationery
NPW Mermaid For Life Squishy Pencil Pouch
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Stationery
