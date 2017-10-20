6 Stores to Try If You're Hopelessly Devoted to Anthropologie

It's nearly impossible to set foot in an Anthropologie or click onto its home page without wanting to instantly empty your wallet. If you're a devout follower of their all boho everything vibe, you know what we mean. But even the most fervent Anthro enthusiasts can come down with a case of brand fatigue. It happens to the best of us: you scroll through the "What's New" section so regularly that nothing looks all that new anymore.

So what's the solution? Take a retail respite from your go-to shop and try some fresh destinations that offer equally swoon-worthy fare. Ahead, six stores that will fill the void while you take some time apart.