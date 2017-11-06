 Skip Nav
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
You'll Want to Grab These Remaining H&M x Erdem Items Before It's Too Late
Selena Gomez's Sexy Sweater Dress Comes With a Super Practical Pair of Boots
21 Ways to Remix the Most Basic, Overworn Shirt in Your Closet

If you stockpile striped shirts in your closet, you can probably relate: you wear them constantly but rarely with creativity. They're the staples you style with jeans when you have nothing else to wear, the no-fuss t-shirt that's put-together enough for mostly everything and casual enough for everything else. Thanks to my Jenna Lyons obsession, I accumulated (and keep accumulating) loads of them but rarely wear them with the styling prowess of Ms. Lyons.

Fortunately, there are other places to seek inspiration. Influencers flood our feeds daily with outfit ideas that cleverly incorporate the basic — so cleverly, in fact, that you may have overlooked it. Instead of just jeans and a top, these looks are rife with sleek trousers, overalls, printed skirts, and more to make striped shirts feel anything but average. Read on for 21 ways to do the same at home.

