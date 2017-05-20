 Skip Nav
16 Ways to Show You're "Feminist AF" All Year Long

Stylish Feminist Clothing

16 Ways to Show You're "Feminist AF" All Year Long

When you shop the latest collaborations from your favorite designers in honor of feminism, you won't forget about what you bought. These graphic tops, silk scarves, and patches are more than just wear-it-once souvenirs that we eventually stow away. They're a reminder to stay proud, fierce, fearless females and support one another year round.

In fact, we encourage you to keep all the items ahead in steady rotation, perhaps even more so than your plain, go-to white tee. All of the pieces here are stylish, but a handful of them benefit organizations like Planned Parenthood and Free the Nipple. Before you make your purchase, read up on where the proceeds go. That should give you more than enough of a final nudge to shop.

The Most Powerful Women's March Instagrams From the Fashion World

Gabriela Hearst's Ram-Ovaries sweater ($699) marries two symbols of strength: the ram and, well, ovaries. Five hundred dollars of the $699 limited-edition jumper goes straight to Planned Parenthood at purchase.

A.L.C.'s The Woman Tee ($98) launches exclusively for International Women's Day, a graphic tee with a simple message. One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

H&M's T-Shirt With Motif ($13) is a subtle call-out to the occasion with an encouraging message. You can easily pair it with your bomber and jeans any time of year.

Tory Burch's Embrace Ambition Bracelets ($30) come in a variety of colors with the brand's signature Gemini link. You can purchase a set of two for $50 to support the Tory Burch Foundation that empowers women entrepreneurs everywhere.

These ADAY x Lisa King scarves ($60) are offered in two colorways, and you've got your choice of two distinct messages. Fold them up, wrap them around your wrist or neck, or tie them around your bag.

As a company founded by three women, La Ligne is excited to launch its "Libérez Le Nipple" tee ($115), a sporty-lined top that sends 20 percent of your contribution to the Free the Nipple campaign.

PH5's pink beanie ($85) was a popular street style item during the Women's Marches in both Washington DC and New York City. The rosy shade basically classifies this hat as a neutral accessory to wear year round.

Everlane is expanding its 100% Human Collection just in time for International Women's Day. We're particularly into the muscle tee ($22) with its relaxed fit. The bonus is that Everlane will donate $5 for every item sold to Equality Now, an organization dedicated to action for the civil, political, economic, and social rights of girls and women.

H&M's Short Hooded Sweatshirt ($25) is offered in a range of colors with a bunch of different graphics. The "empowered" version has a tough appeal and looks cool paired with a miniskirt.

Milly's Steinem AF Tank ($80) speaks to the brand's backing of Gloria Steinem, who, in their opinion, "takes the term 'Girl Boss' to the next level."

Tory Burch's Embrace Ambition Ringer tee ($35) also benefits the Tory Burch Foundation, and there are plenty of different graphics to shop. With its Americana colorway and vintage fade, we'd choose this design from the bunch.

Urban Outfitters's Patch Ya Later Girl Power Patch ($14) can be ironed on to any pair of jeans, a favorite denim jacket, or your backpack.

Juan Vidal's Sabine Tee ($111) says all the things we want to scream at the top of our lungs in just one quick blurb. Lounge around in this shirt at home or rock it under your oversize denim coat.

Forever 21's Feminist Graphic Band ($5) takes the choker trend to a very necessary level, in our opinion.

When Jonathan Simkhai wore his "Feminist AF" tee ($95) to his own runway show, we knew we'd forever support the up-and-coming designer, and of course, that we had to shop the piece. It's a collaboration with the CFDA, and 100 percent of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood.

This Role Model Not Runway Model Tee ($30) is a cute little reminder to stay grounded and always consider those who look up to you.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds