16 Ways to Show You're "Feminist AF" All Year Long

When you shop the latest collaborations from your favorite designers in honor of feminism, you won't forget about what you bought. These graphic tops, silk scarves, and patches are more than just wear-it-once souvenirs that we eventually stow away. They're a reminder to stay proud, fierce, fearless females and support one another year round.

In fact, we encourage you to keep all the items ahead in steady rotation, perhaps even more so than your plain, go-to white tee. All of the pieces here are stylish, but a handful of them benefit organizations like Planned Parenthood and Free the Nipple. Before you make your purchase, read up on where the proceeds go. That should give you more than enough of a final nudge to shop.