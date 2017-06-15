6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Summer Dresses on Sale The Best Summer Dresses — and All of Them Are on Sale June 15, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Whether you want a closet refresh or have upcoming warm-weather events happening later in the month, now is the time to stock up on Summer dresses. With so many ongoing sales, there's no reason not to shop smart. We've gone through the racks and found the best dresses on sale right now. Pick up one or two for yourself. Mango Tie-Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress

The Mango Tie-Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress ($45, originally $106) is two trends in one. You get the classic striped print and a built-in tie waistband. It's a piece you can wear to the office or even on the weekends. It just depends on how you style it.

MANGO Tie Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress $106$45 from Asos Buy Now See more MANGO Day Dresses

Kimchi Blue Belted Midi Slip Dress

You know those impossibly humid days when you can't bare to wear anything heavy? The Kimchi Blue Belted Midi Slip Dress ($40, originally $79) is your friend. It's silky soft and machine washable, so if you do end up sweating in it, you can just toss it into the washer. This one is a no-brainer. Kimchi Blue Belted Midi Slip Dress $40 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle-Front Sundress This is the off-the-shoulder dress dreams are made out of. The Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle-Front Sundress ($45, originally $56) is the ideal throw-on-and-go piece for any weekend activity, whether that's brunch or a picnic. Feel free to accessorize with tassel earrings, too. Asos One Shoulder Ruffle Front Sundress $56$44.50 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Maje Tiered Crepe Midi Dress Do not be afraid of bright yellow this season. There's a lot you can do with this. Pick up the Maje Tiered Crepe Midi Dress ($165, originally $265) and experiment. Try a chambray shirt around the waist, a light denim jacket, or even an army jacket over the shoulders. Maje Tiered Crepe Midi Dress $165 from net-a-porter.com Buy Now Flagpole Cleo Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress Take your love for denim up a notch. The Flagpole Cleo Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress ($116, originally $385) features an off-the-shoulder neckline and contrasting denim rinses. It's the perfect beach dress, or you can wear it to weekend brunch. Finish with fun and vibrant sandals. NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses Flagpole - Cleo Off-the-shoulder Stretch-jersey Mini Dress - Blue $385$116 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses French Connection Women's Multi Jag Stripe T-Shirt Dress All Summer wardrobes require stripes. The French Connection Women's Multi Jag Stripe T-Shirt Dress ($59, originally $98) is the type of piece you can wear to the office or even pack for a long weekend away. Wear it with mules or lace-up sneakers. French Connection Women's Multi Jag Stripe T-Shirt Dress $98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more French Connection Day Dresses For Love & Lemons Cherry Tank Dress Weekends were made for this adorable For Love & Lemons Cherry Tank Dress ($123, originally $189). Covered in small florals, you can wear this with your lace-up Chucks for a casual brunch or slip on a pair of mules for a night out. Throw on a crossbody bag and you're all set. For Love & Lemons Cherry Tank Dress in Black $189$123 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Day Dresses H&M Denim Dress If you don't already have a denim dress, now is the time. The H&M Denim Dress ($25, originally $50) can be worn as is, or toss on a white t-shirt underneath it and head to the office. The floral embellishments along the waist and trim are what make this unique. H&M Denim Dress $49.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Dresses Derek Lam 10 Crosby Long-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress If you're looking for something decidedly feminine, we found it. The Derek Lam 10 Crosby Long-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress ($225, originally $375) is figure-flattering and hits just at the knee. Wear it with thin heels and a small boxy clutch for a night out. Keep your hair up or down — both work. Derek Lam 10 Crosby Long Sleeve Off The Shoulder Midi Dress $375$225 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Derek Lam 10 Crosby Day Dresses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress Everyone needs a good everyday dress they can reliably throw on at a moment's notice. The Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress ($16) is that item. Try it with all-white sneakers or wear it with your block heels for a night out. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress $15.90$10 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses

Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe

You'll get a lot of wear out of this Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe ($60, originally $48). Imagine wearing it with thin metallic heels at your next wedding event. Or perhaps with flat mules while grabbing dinner with friends. It's all up to you.

Asos One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe $60$48 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses