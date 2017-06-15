 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Best Summer Dresses — and All of Them Are on Sale

Summer Dresses on Sale

The Best Summer Dresses — and All of Them Are on Sale

Whether you want a closet refresh or have upcoming warm-weather events happening later in the month, now is the time to stock up on Summer dresses. With so many ongoing sales, there's no reason not to shop smart. We've gone through the racks and found the best dresses on sale right now. Pick up one or two for yourself.

Shop Brands
MANGO · Asos · French Connection · For Love & Lemons · H&M · Derek Lam 10 Crosby · Forever 21
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: (model bottom left) Eloquii Dress, Rachel Comey Earrings, (model bottom right) Rachel Comey Jumpsuit, Jennifer Fisher Necklace (First Necklace/Solid Ckoker), Amrapali Necklace (Second Necklace below Jennifer Fisher)
Mango Tie-Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress
Mango Tie-Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress

The Mango Tie-Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress ($45, originally $106) is two trends in one. You get the classic striped print and a built-in tie waistband. It's a piece you can wear to the office or even on the weekends. It just depends on how you style it.

MANGO
Tie Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress
$106$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more MANGO Day Dresses
Kimchi Blue Belted Midi Slip Dress
Kimchi Blue Belted Midi Slip Dress

You know those impossibly humid days when you can't bare to wear anything heavy? The Kimchi Blue Belted Midi Slip Dress ($40, originally $79) is your friend. It's silky soft and machine washable, so if you do end up sweating in it, you can just toss it into the washer. This one is a no-brainer.

Kimchi Blue Belted Midi Slip Dress
$40
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle-Front Sundress
Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle-Front Sundress

This is the off-the-shoulder dress dreams are made out of. The Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle-Front Sundress ($45, originally $56) is the ideal throw-on-and-go piece for any weekend activity, whether that's brunch or a picnic. Feel free to accessorize with tassel earrings, too.

Asos
One Shoulder Ruffle Front Sundress
$56$44.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Maje Tiered Crepe Midi Dress​
Maje Tiered Crepe Midi Dress​

Do not be afraid of bright yellow this season. There's a lot you can do with this. Pick up the Maje Tiered Crepe Midi Dress ($165, originally $265) and experiment. Try a chambray shirt around the waist, a light denim jacket, or even an army jacket over the shoulders.

Maje Tiered Crepe Midi Dress
$165
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Flagpole Cleo Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress
Flagpole Cleo Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress

Take your love for denim up a notch. The Flagpole Cleo Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress ($116, originally $385) features an off-the-shoulder neckline and contrasting denim rinses. It's the perfect beach dress, or you can wear it to weekend brunch. Finish with fun and vibrant sandals.

NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses
Flagpole - Cleo Off-the-shoulder Stretch-jersey Mini Dress - Blue
$385$116
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses
French Connection Women's Multi Jag Stripe T-Shirt Dress
French Connection Women's Multi Jag Stripe T-Shirt Dress

All Summer wardrobes require stripes. The French Connection Women's Multi Jag Stripe T-Shirt Dress ($59, originally $98) is the type of piece you can wear to the office or even pack for a long weekend away. Wear it with mules or lace-up sneakers.

French Connection
Women's Multi Jag Stripe T-Shirt Dress
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more French Connection Day Dresses
For Love & Lemons Cherry Tank Dress
For Love & Lemons Cherry Tank Dress

Weekends were made for this adorable For Love & Lemons Cherry Tank Dress ($123, originally $189). Covered in small florals, you can wear this with your lace-up Chucks for a casual brunch or slip on a pair of mules for a night out. Throw on a crossbody bag and you're all set.

For Love & Lemons
Cherry Tank Dress in Black
$189$123
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Day Dresses
H&M Denim Dress
H&M Denim Dress

If you don't already have a denim dress, now is the time. The H&M Denim Dress ($25, originally $50) can be worn as is, or toss on a white t-shirt underneath it and head to the office. The floral embellishments along the waist and trim are what make this unique.

H&M
Denim Dress
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Long-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Long-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

If you're looking for something decidedly feminine, we found it. The Derek Lam 10 Crosby Long-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress ($225, originally $375) is figure-flattering and hits just at the knee. Wear it with thin heels and a small boxy clutch for a night out. Keep your hair up or down — both work.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Long Sleeve Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
$375$225
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Derek Lam 10 Crosby Day Dresses
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress

Everyone needs a good everyday dress they can reliably throw on at a moment's notice. The Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress ($16) is that item. Try it with all-white sneakers or wear it with your block heels for a night out.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress
$15.90$10
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe
Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe

You'll get a lot of wear out of this Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe ($60, originally $48). Imagine wearing it with thin metallic heels at your next wedding event. Or perhaps with flat mules while grabbing dinner with friends. It's all up to you.

Asos
One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe
$60$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Summer FashionSummerTrendsDresses
Shop Story
Read Story
MANGO
Tie Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress
from Asos
$106$45
Kimchi Blue Belted Midi Slip Dress
from urbanoutfitters.com
$40
Asos
One Shoulder Ruffle Front Sundress
from Asos
$56$44.50
Maje Tiered Crepe Midi Dress
from net-a-porter.com
$165
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Flagpole - Cleo Off-the-shoulder Stretch-jersey Mini Dress - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$385$116
French Connection
Women's Multi Jag Stripe T-Shirt Dress
from Nordstrom
$98
For Love & Lemons
Cherry Tank Dress in Black
from REVOLVE
$189$123
H&M
Denim Dress
from H&M
$49.99
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Long Sleeve Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
from REVOLVE
$375$225
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress
from Forever 21
$15.90$10
Asos
One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe
from Asos
$60$48
Shop More
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Striped Silk Mockneck Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$595$238.12
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Women's Rachel Comey Stripe Cutout Dress
from Nordstrom
$395
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
WOMEN'S BRUSHSTROKE-PRINT SILK SHIFT DRESS
from Barneys Warehouse
$395$179
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Tie-Front Cotton Shirtdress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$395$158.08
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Embroidered Silk Ruffle Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$595$238.12
Forever 21 Dresses SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Contemporary Floral Romper
from Forever 21
$19.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Bodycon Tank Dress
from Forever 21
$12.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress
from Forever 21
$48
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Floral Print Smocked Romper
from Forever 21
$24.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Cami Dress
from Forever 21
$12.90
Asos Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Daisy Street
T-Shirt Dress With Gingham Ruffle
from Asos
$37$29.50
Boohoo
Floral Print Wrap Front Frill Dress
from Asos
$35
Asos
Tie Shoulder Mini Bodycon Dress in Rib
from Asos
$29$23
Asos
Off Shoulder Sundress with Tassel Detail
from Asos
$32
Asos
Mini Bodycon Dress with Popper Details
from Asos
$29
Asos Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
The Coolest Part About Selena Gomez's Dress Is Hiding Behind Her Long Hair
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Embodies the Flamenco Emoji For the World of Dance Premiere
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
French Connection Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
10 Party Outfits That'll Carry You Through the Holiday Season
by Irma Martínez
Camila Alves
Camila Alves Just Wore the 1 Dress Every Minimalist Needs
by Macy Daniela Martin
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the 1 Gorgeous Dress You Need For Summer Travel
by Macy Daniela Martin
Video Roundup
The Best of POPSUGARTV This Week
by Brittney Stephens
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Cate Williams
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is Already Wearing the Dress You'll See Everywhere This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
We Need to Talk About the Price Tag on Jennifer Lopez's New Year's Eve Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Winona Ryder
9 Winona Ryder Characters That Make Amazing Halloween Costumes
by Quinn Keaney
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Halloween
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With One of These 43 Pieces
by Alessandra Foresto
Camila Alves
Let Camila Alves Convince You to Give This Superforgiving Dress Style a Try
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Celebrated Her Birthday in the 1 Dress You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sincerelyjules
natalie_keinan
peachandpepper
peachandpepper
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kerifay
to_be_maven
mjansen1930
carlykenihan
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
halfway_wholeistic
naturally.classique
shelleyannem
marykaroscloset
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
karlajordan33
obsessionsnow
thecrystalpress
laurenelisewheeler
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Lequaintrelle
virgostar3
SazanBarzani
stylemegrasie
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
crayonsinmylouboutins
shopstylesocial
fashionlushblog
AikasLoveCloset
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds