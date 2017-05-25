 Skip Nav
3 Major Brands Just Teamed Up to Create This 1 Pair of Iconic Sneakers

What do you get when three rad companies put their heads together to design one sneaker? Possibly the most badass collaboration of all time. Hot off the heels of its collaboration with Louis Vuitton, Supreme announced yet another soon-to-be-sold-out collection with Comme des Garcons and Nike.

The brand, which has a cult-like following, took to Instagram to show off a pair of white low-top sneakers that feature a trippy eyeball design. Don't be surprised if these eye-catching kicks sell out within seconds of their release on Thursday, May 18.

Comme Des Garcons ShirtDesigner CollaborationsSupremeTrendsNikeSneakers
