Right Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy Swimwear on Sale — Shop These 15 Chic Picks
Right Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy Swimwear on Sale — Shop These 15 Chic Picks

There's no better feeling than scoring a killer deal, especially when it comes to finding your favorite brands and items on sale. This season, while everyone else is busy shopping for warm layers and Winter clothes, you should invest in a new swimsuit because so many of them go on sale. We rounded up a list of stylish and impressive finds; from metallics to rainbow prints, you'll be excited to get your hands on these picks.

Out From Under
Bandeau Bikini Top
$42 $24.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties
Bottom
$30
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Karla Colletto
Iris Lace Up Swimsuit
$363 $108.90
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Tommy Hilfiger
**colour block swimsuit
$160 $75
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger One-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim
Antibes Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit
$348 $121
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman
Striped Bandeau Bikini - Pink
$225 $158
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
River Island
Womens Black mesh long sleeve bikini top
$50 $24
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear
Kiini
Yaz One-shoulder Crochet-trimmed Swimsuit - White
$300 $210
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Kiini One-Piece Swimwear
JADE SWIM
Trophy swimsuit
$198 $99
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more JADE SWIM One-Piece Swimwear
Bond Eye
Farrah Rib One Piece
$180 $126
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Bond Eye One-Piece Swimwear
Azalea Panties
Crochet Chevron Bikini Set
$190 $132.99
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Panties
MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear
Rye Bizz Striped Swimsuit
$180 $94
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear
Diane von Furstenberg
Halter Tie One-Piece
$228 $136.80
from DVF.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg One-Piece Swimwear
Shimmery Bandeau Top
$5
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Metallic High-Leg Bikini Bottoms
$15.90 $4.77
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Two-Piece Swimwear
Out From Under
Spangled One-Piece Swimsuit
$72 $29.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under One-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew
Braided deep-V one-piece swimsuit in classic stripe
$110 $55.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
