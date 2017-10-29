These 12 Trench Coats From Amazon Are Exactly What You Need — Starting at Just $17

Fall is the perfect time to invest in new wardrobe staples because you can pick out versatile pieces to wear through Spring. One of our favorite things to shop for is a trench coat because it's timeless and easy to layer during transitional weather. So whether you're wearing jeans and a sweater or even a dress, throwing on a trench instantly elevates any look. We looked to Amazon because this online retailer has so many affordable brands to browse. We shopped and found a variety of different colors and styles to choose from — and they're all under $50. Take a look at our favorites.