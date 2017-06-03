 Skip Nav
Get Your Wardrobe Inspiration From the Magical City of Tulum

Tulum Style Guide

Get Your Wardrobe Inspiration From the Magical City of Tulum

Tulum, Mexico, has quickly become a hotspot for fashion bloggers and wanderlust travelers looking for a vacation. From its pristine sandy beaches (that serve as the perfect Instagram backdrop) to the amazing local culture, it's no surprise that we're seeing this destination all over our social media feeds. But there's something else we've noticed when double-tapping those 'grams, and that's the amazing wardrobe it has inspired.

We've been seeing the city's love of ruffles, pom-poms, and tassels influence brands halfway across the world. Tularosa and Faithfull the Brand have perfectly captured the laid-back aesthetic with pieces that look like they're specifically made for vacationing on this little slice of beachy heaven. We're talking everything from off-the-shoulder tops, striped rompers, and colorful pom-pom-covered sandals — it's hard not to see the influence Tulum has had on some of Spring's biggest trends. From statement-making one-pieces to wicker basket bags, here's how you can steal the style without having to hop on a plane.

Image Source: Instagram user sincerelyjules
One-Piece

A post shared by Courtney Trop (@alwaysjudging) on

Ditch the simple one-pieces and go for ones that add a touch of drama like these ones that feature cool cutouts and ruffles.

Crocheted Bikini

A post shared by Olivia Lopez (@lusttforlife) on

Bikinis are a vacation staple, but crocheted bikinis scream tropical island getaway. These swimsuits are figure-flattering and give off that beachy, laid-back vibe.

Romper

A post shared by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on

Trade in that Summer dress for a something you can move around in, like a striped romper. You can enjoy everything from exploring the city to playing volleyball in this outfit.

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

A post shared by Olivia Lopez (@lusttforlife) on

Take your caftan one step further by opting for an off-the-shoulder style. After all, nothing says you're on vacation like showing off a little skin.

Headband

A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

Get in the vacation mindset with a tropical-print headband. With so many ways to style it, you can wear it every day of the week and make it look completely different.

Wicker Basket Bag

A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Wicker basket bags are the new beach bag. Choose from a structured black one or buy one that has multicolored pom-poms to add a pop of color.

Straw Hat

A post shared by Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) on

Get shade from the sun's rays while you're on one of the sandy beaches of Tulum in an oversize straw hat and flowy maxi dress.

Tassel Earrings

A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

Gone are the days where dainty gold studs reigned supreme. Instead, give a pair of bold tassel earrings a whirl.

Palm-Tree Print

A post shared by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on

Play off of the relaxed atmosphere by wearing the vacation print of the season: palm trees. From your beach chair to your swimsuit, you can get all of your beach essentials in this fun print.

Pom-Pom Sandals

A post shared by @rayethelabel on

Rather than going for plain gladiator sandals, embrace the carefree spirit of Tulum and liven up any ensemble with a pair of colorful pom-pom sandals.

