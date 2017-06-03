6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Fashion Instagrams Tulum Style Guide Get Your Wardrobe Inspiration From the Magical City of Tulum June 3, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 82 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Tulum, Mexico, has quickly become a hotspot for fashion bloggers and wanderlust travelers looking for a vacation. From its pristine sandy beaches (that serve as the perfect Instagram backdrop) to the amazing local culture, it's no surprise that we're seeing this destination all over our social media feeds. But there's something else we've noticed when double-tapping those 'grams, and that's the amazing wardrobe it has inspired. We've been seeing the city's love of ruffles, pom-poms, and tassels influence brands halfway across the world. Tularosa and Faithfull the Brand have perfectly captured the laid-back aesthetic with pieces that look like they're specifically made for vacationing on this little slice of beachy heaven. We're talking everything from off-the-shoulder tops, striped rompers, and colorful pom-pom-covered sandals — it's hard not to see the influence Tulum has had on some of Spring's biggest trends. From statement-making one-pieces to wicker basket bags, here's how you can steal the style without having to hop on a plane. Image Source: Instagram user sincerelyjules One-Piece A post shared by Courtney Trop (@alwaysjudging) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT Ditch the simple one-pieces and go for ones that add a touch of drama like these ones that feature cool cutouts and ruffles. Marysia Swim Venice Maillot $350 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear The Outnet One-Piece Swimwear Solid and Striped Anne-Marie gingham swimsuit $170 from The Outnet Buy Now See more The Outnet One-Piece Swimwear Marysia Swim Palm Springs Lace-up Scalloped Swimsuit - Mushroom $350 $245 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear Crocheted Bikini A post shared by Olivia Lopez (@lusttforlife) on Jun 14, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT Bikinis are a vacation staple, but crocheted bikinis scream tropical island getaway. These swimsuits are figure-flattering and give off that beachy, laid-back vibe. Stella McCartney Crochet bikini $410 $246 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear She Made Me Crochet Crop Bikini Top $116 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more She Made Me Two-Piece Swimwear Kiini Blue Crochet Tuesday Bikini $300 from Avenue32 Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear Romper A post shared by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on Jun 17, 2016 at 11:56am PDT Trade in that Summer dress for a something you can move around in, like a striped romper. You can enjoy everything from exploring the city to playing volleyball in this outfit. Tularosa Amelia Romper $158 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Tularosa Shorts Lovers + Friends x REVOLVE Songbird Romper $168 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Shorts Asos Tassel Trim Stripe Beach Romper $42 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Shorts Off-the-Shoulder Dress A post shared by Olivia Lopez (@lusttforlife) on Jul 2, 2016 at 2:53am PDT Take your caftan one step further by opting for an off-the-shoulder style. After all, nothing says you're on vacation like showing off a little skin. Tularosa maely top $138 from Planet Blue Buy Now See more Tularosa Tops shoptiques.com Longsleeve Tops HOKI POKI KANA Raquelita Blouse $216 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Longsleeve Tops REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses Pitusa Pom Pom Festival Dress $77 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses Headband A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on Aug 22, 2016 at 10:57am PDT Get in the vacation mindset with a tropical-print headband. With so many ways to style it, you can wear it every day of the week and make it look completely different. Maaji Pineapple Beach Turban Hair Accessories $14 $12.60 from Zappos Buy Now See more Maaji Hair Accessories NET-A-PORTER.COM Hair Accessories Silken Favours - Nature's Candy Printed Silk-twill Headband - Pink $120 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Hair Accessories MANGO Printed Headband $9.99 from MANGO Buy Now See more MANGO Hair Accessories Wicker Basket Bag A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:59am PDT Wicker basket bags are the new beach bag. Choose from a structured black one or buy one that has multicolored pom-poms to add a pop of color. Barneys New York Duffels & Totes Sophie Anderson Women's Striped Wicker Basket Bag $340 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York Duffels & Totes JADEtribe Tassle Basket Bag $175 from Marissa Collections Buy Now See more JADEtribe Bags shopbop.com Clutches Cult Gaia Acrylic Ark Bag $298 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Clutches Straw Hat A post shared by Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) on Nov 15, 2016 at 2:02am PST Get shade from the sun's rays while you're on one of the sandy beaches of Tulum in an oversize straw hat and flowy maxi dress. Eugenia Kim Women's Darling Straw Hat - Beige $465 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Hats Janessa Leone Klint Hat $180 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Janessa Leone Hats Hat Attack Pom Pom Fringe Lampshade Sun Hat Caps $98 $87.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Hat Attack Hats Tassel Earrings A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on Sep 3, 2016 at 8:00am PDT Gone are the days where dainty gold studs reigned supreme. Instead, give a pair of bold tassel earrings a whirl. BaubleBar Sohvi Tassel Drops-Red $36 from BaubleBar Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings BaubleBar Women's 'Pinata' Tassel Earrings $36 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings Nordstrom Earrings Women's Panacea Stone Tassel Earrings $26 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Earrings Palm-Tree Print A post shared by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on Nov 20, 2016 at 3:39am PST Play off of the relaxed atmosphere by wearing the vacation print of the season: palm trees. From your beach chair to your swimsuit, you can get all of your beach essentials in this fun print. Milly Women's Palm Tree Print Cady Midi Skirt $535 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Milly Mid-length Skirts Elizabeth Cole Palm Tree Earrings $261 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Elizabeth Cole Earrings Beach Riot Honolulu Halter $115 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Beach Riot Swimwear Pom-Pom Sandals A post shared by @rayethelabel on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:11pm PST Rather than going for plain gladiator sandals, embrace the carefree spirit of Tulum and liven up any ensemble with a pair of colorful pom-pom sandals. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fringed Pom Pom Sandals $24.90 $17.43 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals REVOLVE Sandals Elina Linardaki Penny Lane Sandal $225 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Sandals Anthropologie Mules & Clogs Raye Camille Pommed Peeptoe Mules $188 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Mules & Clogs