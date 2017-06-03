Get Your Wardrobe Inspiration From the Magical City of Tulum

Tulum, Mexico, has quickly become a hotspot for fashion bloggers and wanderlust travelers looking for a vacation. From its pristine sandy beaches (that serve as the perfect Instagram backdrop) to the amazing local culture, it's no surprise that we're seeing this destination all over our social media feeds. But there's something else we've noticed when double-tapping those 'grams, and that's the amazing wardrobe it has inspired.

We've been seeing the city's love of ruffles, pom-poms, and tassels influence brands halfway across the world. Tularosa and Faithfull the Brand have perfectly captured the laid-back aesthetic with pieces that look like they're specifically made for vacationing on this little slice of beachy heaven. We're talking everything from off-the-shoulder tops, striped rompers, and colorful pom-pom-covered sandals — it's hard not to see the influence Tulum has had on some of Spring's biggest trends. From statement-making one-pieces to wicker basket bags, here's how you can steal the style without having to hop on a plane.