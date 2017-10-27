The 7 Types of Underwear and When You Should Actually Wear Them

Like the air we breathe and the water we drink, underwear is a part of life so ubiquitous that it often goes unnoticed. Don't let another year pass being unclear about your underpinnings — especially considering 99 percent of you are wearing them right now. (And if not, well, maybe you should be.)

We're exploring the wide yet sometimes very, very thin world of panties and breaking down the seven most common styles — sorry, no crotchless or C cups (we beg you not to Google Image search that) here.