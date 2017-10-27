 Skip Nav
The 7 Types of Underwear and When You Should Actually Wear Them

Like the air we breathe and the water we drink, underwear is a part of life so ubiquitous that it often goes unnoticed. Don't let another year pass being unclear about your underpinnings — especially considering 99 percent of you are wearing them right now. (And if not, well, maybe you should be.)

We're exploring the wide yet sometimes very, very thin world of panties and breaking down the seven most common styles — sorry, no crotchless or C cups (we beg you not to Google Image search that) here.

Calvin Klein Underwear
Modern Cotton Boy Shorts
$22
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Underwear Intimates
H&M
MAMA Boy Shorts
$14.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Maternity Intimates
Free People
Cotton Boyshorts
$12
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Free People Panties
TC Fine Shapewear
Hi-Waist Boy Shorts
$44
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more TC Fine Shapewear Plus Intimates
Spanx
Women's Spotlight On Lace Briefs
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Spanx Panties
Eres
Women's Cheri Sweetie High-Waist Briefs
$160
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Eres Panties
La Perla
Tuberose lace briefs
$96
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more La Perla Panties
Commando
High-rise Stretch Briefs - Beige
$35
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Commando Panties
Jockey
Comfies Seamless French Cut 1361
$10
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Jockey Panties
L'Agent by Agent Provocateur
Leola Stretch-lace And Tulle Briefs - Mid denim
$65
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Panties
Le Mystere
Sophia Lace High-Waist Brief
$36
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Le Mystere Plus Intimates
shopbop.com Panties
Heidi Klum Zoe Bikini Briefs
$32 $25.60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Panties
Natori
Feathers Hipster Women's Underwear
$30
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Natori Panties
Eberjey
Bonnie Hipster
$33
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Eberjey Panties
low-rise thong
$13
from ae.com
Buy Now
Zappos Panties
DKNY Intimates - Litewear Low Rise Hipster Women's Underwear
$13 $9.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Zappos Panties
Forever 21 Open Mesh Bikini Panty
$5
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Moschino
Logo Jersey Briefs
$53 $37
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Moschino Panties
Elle Macpherson
Lace Striped Bikini Bottom
$39
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Elle Macpherson Panties
Only Hearts
Organic Cotton Yes Bikini Women's Underwear
$26
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Only Hearts Panties
Victoria's Secret No Show Thong Panty
$11
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Fleur Du Mal
Velvet Luxe Panty
$45
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Fleur Du Mal Panties
For Love & Lemons
Vega Strappy Thong
$92 $56
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Thongs
Mimi Holliday
Toffee Dazzler Thong
$37
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Mimi Holliday Thongs
Cosabella
Never Say Never Skimpie G-String Women's Underwear
$19
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Cosabella Thongs
Roberto Cavalli
G-strings
$134 $39
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Roberto Cavalli Thongs
Cosabella
Never Say Never Skimpie G-String Women's Underwear
$19
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Cosabella Thongs
Commando
Women's 'Double Take' Lace G-String Thong
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Commando Thongs
Boy Shorts
H&M Mama 2-Pack Boy Shorts
Free People Medallion Boyshort
TC Fine Intimates Boy Shorts
Briefs
Eres Charivari Leavers Lace-Paneled Stretch-Satin Briefs
La Perla Plumetis Ruffle-Trimmed Stretch Point D'esprit Tulle Briefs
Commando High-Rise Stretch Briefs
French-Cut Panties
L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Leola Stretch-Lace and Tulle Briefs
Le Mystere Sophia Lace High-Waist Brief
Heidi Klum Bikini Brief
Hipsters
Eberjey Bonnie Hipster
Aerie Lace Thong
DKNY Intimates Litewear Low Rise Hipster
Bikinis
Moschino Logo Bikini Panty
Elle Macpherson Lace Striped Bikini Bottom
Only Hearts Organic Cotton Yes Bikini
Thongs
Fleur Du Mal Luxe Panty
For Love and Lemons Strappy Thong
Mimi Holliday Toffee Dazzler Thong
G-Strings
Roberto Cavalli Underwear G-String
Cosabella Never Say Never Skimpie G-String
Commando Double Take Lace G-String Thong
