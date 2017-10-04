There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day

Vans and Opening Ceremony have collaborated multiple times with the successful Glitter Pack and Satin Pack collections. The latest limited-edition collection, called the Glossy Pack, features a high-shine glaze version of the Vans classic slip-on style. Each sneaker retails for $100 and comes in five electrifying colorways: orange, lemon, lime, black, and white. Have a sneak peek at the entire collection, which is available exclusively online and in Opening Ceremony stores on Friday, Oct. 6.