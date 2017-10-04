 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever
Street Style
48 Easy, Stylish Ways to Pair Your Socks and Shoes
Winter Fashion
The Fall and Winter Layering Trick That's Easy — But Not So Obvious
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day

Vans and Opening Ceremony have collaborated multiple times with the successful Glitter Pack and Satin Pack collections. The latest limited-edition collection, called the Glossy Pack, features a high-shine glaze version of the Vans classic slip-on style. Each sneaker retails for $100 and comes in five electrifying colorways: orange, lemon, lime, black, and white. Have a sneak peek at the entire collection, which is available exclusively online and in Opening Ceremony stores on Friday, Oct. 6.

Related
Guys, There's a Secret Message Hidden on These New Converse Sneakers

There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
There's No Way These New Shiny Vans Won't Brighten Up Your Day
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Designer CollaborationsFashion NewsOpening CeremonyVansCollectionsFallSneakersShoesFall FashionShopping
Fashion News
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Stylish Ways to Wear Orange and Black
Street Style
How Stylish Women Do Halloween — Without Wearing a Costume
by Sarah Wasilak
Bella Hadid on Competing With Sister Gigi Hadid
Fashion News
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez Rouje Dots Top
Selena Gomez
by Sarah Wasilak
Cold Weather Outfits
Winter Fashion
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds