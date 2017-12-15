 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham's Red Dress Is All the Holiday Outfit Inspiration You'll Ever Need
Victoria Beckham's Red Dress Is All the Holiday Outfit Inspiration You'll Ever Need

Victoria Beckham is known to occasionally dress up in her own designs before releasing them to her customers and, quite frankly, who could blame her? Just last week, the British designer showed off a flattering green printed midi that we instantly fell in love with, but it's her latest outfit that we can't stop thinking about.

Victoria showed off yet another one of her creations when she stepped out for a Christmas party that was hosted at her London store. For the occasion, Victoria chose to wear the chic Twist Yoke Midi, a long-sleeved, belted red dress from her Spring 2018 collection. Accessorized with emerald earrings and the glittery Dorothy pump in aqua green, it was all the inspiration we needed for party season. While you wait to get your hands on the original version, read on to get inspired by her festive look and shop similar pieces.

The Look on the Model
She Accessorised It With Emerald Earrings and the Dorothy Pumps in Aqua Green Glitter From Her Spring Collection
She Looked Party Ready as She Posed With Edward Enninful and David Beckham
Tome V-Neck Shirt Dress
Petersyn Cali Shirtdress
Gauchere Silk Belted Shirtdress
Saloni Asymmetric Cotton Shirt Dress
Marni Washed Crepe Long Sleeve Dress
Liquorish Midi Shirt Dress
Romwe Lace Paneled Button Front Shirt Dress
Lafayette 148 New York Women's Mariel Knotted Shirtdress
Stella McCartney Long-sleeved dress
Missguided Red Plain Wrap Midi Shirt Dress
