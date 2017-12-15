Victoria Beckham's Red Dress Is All the Holiday Outfit Inspiration You'll Ever Need

Victoria Beckham is known to occasionally dress up in her own designs before releasing them to her customers and, quite frankly, who could blame her? Just last week, the British designer showed off a flattering green printed midi that we instantly fell in love with, but it's her latest outfit that we can't stop thinking about.

Victoria showed off yet another one of her creations when she stepped out for a Christmas party that was hosted at her London store. For the occasion, Victoria chose to wear the chic Twist Yoke Midi, a long-sleeved, belted red dress from her Spring 2018 collection. Accessorized with emerald earrings and the glittery Dorothy pump in aqua green, it was all the inspiration we needed for party season. While you wait to get your hands on the original version, read on to get inspired by her festive look and shop similar pieces.