6 Crazy Denim Trends That Made You Say "WTF" This Year

We love jeans. We found a hundred ways to wear them, we know what styles will be big for Fall, and we know where to find the best pairs. But sometimes even we're unprepared for the strange denim trends that arise. Think clear-knee plastic mom jeans or the mud-splattered blue jeans that went viral this year.

The internet had a field day questioning the wearability of these creations, and we had to agree. On top of that, the unbelievably bizarre pieces sold out quick, which was the strangest of all. (Someone, somewhere actually bought these crotch-to-butt zipper jeans). If this pair didn't make you go "WTF," we've got five other pairs that certainly will.