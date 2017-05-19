Detachable Jeans Are a Now Thing, and We Have a Lot of Questions

We get it: during the Summer months you want clothing that can help you go from day to night in a flash, but these detachable jeans from Opening Ceremony ($425) have left us scratching our heads. The separable trousers allows you to unhook and remove the leg sleeves to quickly turn your jeans into shorts. At first glance, these jeans might appear to be a life saver, but once you see the high-rise cut outs in the back, you'll see how cheeky these jeans really are. Yeah, we're not so sure you'll get away with wearing these at the office, or anywhere else for that matter without turning a few heads. Keep reading to see Opening Ceremony's detached jeans from all angles ahead, then let us know how you feel in the comments.



