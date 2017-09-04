 Skip Nav
15 Surprisingly Cute Things Fashion Girls Can Find at American Eagle

American Eagle is our go-to brand for classic, affordable apparel with a trendy edge. The company was originally founded in 1977 as just one store in Novi, MI. Now, there are over a thousand stores that shoppers flock to on a daily basis. We love American Eagle's promotion of body positivity and its inclusive designs — they really put it on the map as a forward-thinking retailer. If you're a fashion-loving gal, you'll totally appreciate many of the cool statement pieces we rounded up for you. Take a look and shop them before they sell out — the store is constantly switching up its merchandise.

American Eagle Velvet Varsity Bomber
American Eagle Don't Ask Why Ruffle Tie-Back Dress
American Eagle Velvet Skinny Scarf
American Eagle Footwear Breezy Heels
American Eagle Outfitters Corduroy Overall Dress
American Eagle Slouchy Off-the-Shoulder Crop Sweater
American Eagle Outfitters AE Denim X Super Hi-Rise Jegging
American Eagle Keds Triple Kick Metallic Sneakers
American Eagle Faux-Leather Moto Jacket
American Eagle Mock-Neck Lace-Up-Back Dress
American Eagle Graphic Denim Shirt Jacket
American Eagle Led Zeppelin Band T-Shirt
American Eagle Street Level Tote
American Eagle Crushed Velvet Cami Tank
American Eagle Lace-Up Flat
