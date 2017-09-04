15 Surprisingly Cute Things Fashion Girls Can Find at American Eagle

American Eagle is our go-to brand for classic, affordable apparel with a trendy edge. The company was originally founded in 1977 as just one store in Novi, MI. Now, there are over a thousand stores that shoppers flock to on a daily basis. We love American Eagle's promotion of body positivity and its inclusive designs — they really put it on the map as a forward-thinking retailer. If you're a fashion-loving gal, you'll totally appreciate many of the cool statement pieces we rounded up for you. Take a look and shop them before they sell out — the store is constantly switching up its merchandise.