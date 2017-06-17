5 Classic Wedding Dress Silhouettes and the Undergarments You Should Wear With Them

Wedding dress shopping can be stressful enough, so we're hardly thinking about what we'll be wearing underneath once we've found it. Fortunately, we have experts to think about these things. So, we enlisted the help of Lanie List from Lovely Bride to give us the rundown on the undergarments you'll need for when you say yes to the dress. Hey, the last thing you want is a rogue bra strap popping up in your wedding portraits. Read on to get all the solutions, tips, and tricks straight from Lanie — and take them with you to your next fitting.